ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zoom signals an end to pandemic boom times, and the stock is falling

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NQ6r_0eRimP2J00
Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s videoconferencing software exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

This article previously stated an inaccurate figure for Zoom’s annual adjusted earnings per share in 2021. It has been updated.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares dove as much as 10% in after-hours trading Monday after the videoconferencing company showed off huge growth from 2021 but admitted that type of performance may be ending for now.

Zoom

ZM,

-3.99%

reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $490.5 million, or $1.60 a share, on sales of $1.07 billion, up from $882 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation, some tax effects and other costs, Zoom reported earnings of $1.29 a share, up from $1.22 a share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of $1.07 a share on sales of $1.05 billion. Shares still plunged as much as 10% in after-hours trading immediately following the release of the results, however, after closing with a 5.8% increase in the regular session at $132.60. The stock’s decline lessened as the extended session continued, closing down just 2%, as Zoom also announced a plan to repurchase $1 billion in stock.

While Zoom’s 2021 growth blew away expectations from before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many around the globe onto Zoom’s videoconferencing software, that growth raised expectations for the path ahead. Executives dashed any remaining hopes for continuing booming growth, however, in guiding for a big slowdown in sales increases this year and promises to spend bigger for opportunities in the future.

“To sustain and enhance our leadership position, in fiscal-year 2023 we plan to build out our platform to further enrich the customer experience with new cloud-based technologies and expand our go-to-market motions, which we believe will enable us to drive future growth,” Chief Executive Eric Yuan said in a statement.

Zoom executives forecast annual adjusted earnings of $3.45 to $3.51 a share and revenue of $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion in the 2023 fiscal year, which began Feb. 1 for Zoom. That would be a large profit drop and much smaller sales gain from the annual results Zoom announced Monday: The company reported annual adjusted earnings of $5.07 a share on sales of $4.1 billion, a huge jump from the year before, when the company reported revenue of $2.65 billion.

Analysts were expecting Zoom to establish a path with smaller growth. Last week, Mizuho Securities analysts predicted “a transitional year for Zoom, one in which the company’s growth rate will normalize after pandemic-induced usage starts to fade and retention rates normalize after cohorts reach 15 months of age.”

They were still hoping for more, however. Analysts on average were predicting annual adjusted earnings of $4.36 a share on sales of $4.71 billion, according to FactSet. The disappointment begins immediately, with executives predicting first-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 to 88 cents a share on sales of $1.07 billion to $1.075 billion, while analysts were modeling first-quarter earnings of $1.03 a share on revenue of $1.1 billion.

“This outlook is consistent with what we are observing in the market today. Specifically, it assumes that our Enterprise business will grow substantially faster than our online business,” Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg said in remarks prepared for a conference call Monday afternoon. “It also assumes that our year-over-year total revenue growth rate will modestly accelerate in late FY23.”

One way Zoom executives expect to widen the addressable market is a focus on call centers and providing software for them. The company previously attempted to acquire Five9 Inc.

FIVN,

+0.81%

to break into that business, but after that merger failed, Zoom released its own attempt at a rival call-center offering last week.

Zoom’s stock will likely face new models now that the path forward is better known. Benchmark analysts on Monday noted that “Zoom’s current ~$125 price implies that the market is willing to tolerate a valuation forecast only through F2025, a very cautious perspective,” and noted competition from Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-0.31%

.

“The market continues to focus on 1) Microsoft’s Teams Essentials

rollout targeting Zoom’s small businesses appeal, 2) Zoom’s ability to retain

customers as Covid lockdowns subside and 3) conversion of free customers to

paying accounts,” the analysts wrote, while maintaining a “hold” rating.

Zoom executives also announced Monday that ServiceNow Inc.

NOW,

+1.10%

Chief Executive Bill McDermott will join the company’s board this week, replacing Bart Swanson, who is stepping down. “I look forward to working with Bill, a visionary in the technology space and a successful software executive,” Yuan said in prepared remarks.

Zoom’s stock has declined 65.6% in the past 12 months, as the S&P 500 index

SPX,

-0.75%

has increased 15.1%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.12% dropped 0.12% to $838.29 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -1.66%. falling 1.66% to 13,313.44 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.24%. falling 0.53% to 33,614.80. This was the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the preamble to a second Cold War, leading to more volatility and supply shocks

To say this has been an eventful week has been an understatement. Through Friday morning, the 16% weekly surge in the S&P GSCI index XX:SPGSCI tracking commodities is the highest in at least 50 years. The cause, of course, is the invasion of Ukraine by commodities supplier Russia, and the package of Western sanctions triggered in response.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mcdermott
Motley Fool

Why Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker Stocks Zoomed This Week

The backing of popular billionaire investors spurred investor interest in Rivian stock ahead of earnings. Fisker revealed big things about its Ocean SUV. Feb. 28 is a pivotal day for Lucid as it discloses key numbers. What happened. There's a reason why Super Bowl commercials are so popular -- they...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Software
Motley Fool

Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Zoom Video Communications (...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Zoom Stock Is Down After Earnings. Is It a Buy?

Small business and individual subscribers are weighing on the company, but Zoom is still growing fast among big enterprise customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express, Boeing share losses lead Dow's 363-point drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Friday afternoon with shares of American Express and Boeing delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow. was most recently trading 363 points lower (-1.1%), as shares of American Express. AXP,. -3.86%. and Boeing. BA,. -4.24%. have contributed to the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 500 points on losses for Visa, Walt Disney stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Friday morning with shares of Visa and Walt Disney delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of Visa. V,. -3.35%. and Walt Disney. DIS,. -3.33%. are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -0.53%. was most...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Echelon Capital initiates coverage of cannabis company MariMed as speculative buy

Echelon Capital Markets analyst Andrew Semple on Friday initiated coverage of Norwood, Mass.-based multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. , which trades on the OTC. Semple rated the stock a speculative buy and set a 12-month target price of $1.50 a share for MariMed, which has grown cannabis revenue by more than seven times in the past two years. "We believe the management team are capable operators, as evidenced by the strong growth achieved in cannabis revenues, an impressive sales per store metric (annualized run rate of $18.8 million per store on average in Q321) and MariMed's track record of having generated positive free cash flow in each of the past seven quarters," Semple said in a research note. MariMed, which has a market cap of about $246.5 million, has seen its stock fall by 13.3% in 2022, compared to a drop of 22.9% by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF.
NORWOOD, MA
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

108K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy