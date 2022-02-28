ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groupon Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.03, revenue of $223M misses by $1.59M

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroupon press release (NASDAQ:GRPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.03. Revenue of $223M (-35.0%...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Cerus GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $39.87M in-line

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.
Seekingalpha.com

Texas Roadhouse: Keeping Close Tabs On This Winner

TXRH has a track record of successfully growing brands, and more importantly, doing so profitably. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has delivered strong growth over the last 10 years, with revenue growing at a median rate of close to 11%. Thanks to its strategy of consistently opening new restaurants, stimulating comparable sales growth, and offering attractive prices to customers, THRX outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points over the last decade. I believe the company is in a good position to continue delivering strong results to shareholders. In terms of valuation, THRX is not cheap at the moment, trading at more than 24x LTM free cash flow. I will add this stock to my watchlist and I will be looking to accumulate below $70 per share.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Frontier Communications Parent GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.25, revenue of $1.54B misses by $30M

Frontier Communications Parent press release (NASDAQ:FYBR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.25. Revenue of $1.54B (-9.4% Y/Y) misses by $30M. CEO comment: “The future is fiber, and we are well on our way to becoming a fiber-first company. Yesterday, we became the only major broadband provider to launch 2 Gig fiber service network-wide, extending our leadership position as customers demand faster speeds.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Merit Medical Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.20, revenue of $278.5M beats by $7.54M

Merit Medical Systems press release (NASDAQ:MMSI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.20. Revenue of $278.5M (+7.9% Y/Y) beats by $7.54M. FY22 Outlook: Net revenue in the range of $1.117 billion to $1.140 billion, representing an increase of approximately 4% to 6% year over year, as compared to net revenue of $1.075 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M

Workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M. Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Exact Sciences GAAP EPS of -$1.28 misses by $0.44, revenue of $473.81M beats by $26.25M

Exact Sciences press release (NASDAQ:EXAS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.28 misses by $0.44. Revenue of $473.81M (+1.6% Y/Y) beats by $26.25M. FY 2022 Guidance: The company anticipates revenue of $1,975-$2,027 million vs. consensus of $1.99 billion. Screening revenue of $1,340-$1,367 million, including $40-$42 million from PreventionGenetics. Precision Oncology revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

