Jackson Isakson and Ethan Russell combined for 39 points as Aberdeen Christian downed Langford 60-47 in Webster Friday to move on to the Cass B SoDak 16. The Knights led 26-25 at halftime before pulling away in the Region 1B semifinal. They outscored Langford 17-11 in both the third and fourth quarters. Isakson led the way with...

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 25 MINUTES AGO