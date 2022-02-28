ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin rises 10.5% to $41,663

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bitcoin surged 10.54% to $41,663.21 at 22:03 GMT on Monday, adding $3,975.82...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Bitcoin Rises as Cryptocurrencies Try to Rebound After Major Sell-Off

Cryptocurrencies rose on Friday following a steep sell-off a day earlier that saw around $150 billion wiped off the market after Russia invaded Ukraine. Bitcoin was last trading about 6% higher in the last 24 hours, at $38,895.50, according to Coin Metrics. Bitcoin had fallen as low as $34,338.57 on Thursday. Ether also rose 6% to $2,698.84.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
Fortune

Bitcoin mining crackdown led to a 17% rise in carbon emissions, researchers find

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Such Bitcoin fans as Tesla’s Elon Musk, Block’s Jack Dorsey, and MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor are exhorting the industry to embrace green energy. At a conference in June, Musk declared, “It looks like Bitcoin is shifting a lot more to renewables,” and suggested that the green share is “at or most likely above 50%, and there’s a trend towards increasing that number.” Dorsey praised Bitcoin in a tweet last spring as "a key driver of renewable energy’s future,” while Saylor joined Musk in forming the Bitcoin Mining Council, a group of producers dedicated to providing transparency on their energy usage––and whose data shows Bitcoin rapidly shifting toward renewables. The council put Bitcoin’s green share today at 58%, and service provider CoinShares claims 71%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Fast Company

Bitcoin price rises along with sanctions on Russian currency: Here’s why

Bitcoin prices in dollars rose more than 9% on Monday as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia’s central bank appear to have driven a spike in Russian interest in cryptocurrency. Western sanctions making it harder for the Russian central bank to transact with other financial institutions have...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash Rises More Than 12% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin Cash’s (CRYPTO: BCH) price has risen 12.2% to $300.25. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% loss, moving from $313.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $3,785.82.
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares fall as Russian troops gain ground in Ukraine

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares declined and oil prices moderated Friday as investors assessed the deepening impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Stock benchmarks fell in Europe and Asia and U.S. futures edged lower. Russian forces gained ground, shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant and sparking...
MARKETS
Reuters

China calls on rare earths companies to bring prices back to "reasonable" level

BEIJING (Reuters) - China summoned some key rare earths companies amid continuously-rising product prices and urged them to ensure a steady supply chain to help cool prices, the regulator said on Friday. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement that it had instructed producers including China...
Phys.org

Bitcoin carbon emissions rise as mining moves to US and other countries

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany has found that as Bitcoin miners have moved from China to the U.S. and other countries, their carbon emissions have increased. In their paper published the journal Joule, the group reports that as Bitcoin miners have been forced out of China, they have moved to places with fossil-fuel-based electricity sources, thereby increasing their carbon emissions.
MARKETS
Reuters

Hyundai Motor continues suspension at Russian assembly plant

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) has not decided when to resume operations at its assembly plant in Russia's St Petersburg, it said on Friday, citing ongoing issues with components delivery. "Safety of our employees and caring for our customers remains the utmost priority of...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy