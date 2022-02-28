ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cordarelle Patterson reiterates desire to finish career with Falcons

By Steven Gagliano
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b90U7_0eRikMqc00

We’re just over two weeks away from the beginning of NFL free agency, and one of the biggest question marks for the Falcons is the potential return of Swiss-army knife Cordarelle Patterson.

From Patterson’s perspective, there is no question that he wants to stick around in Atlanta following the most productive season of his career. Doubling down on comments he made at the end of the regular season, Patterson told ESPN that, while he understands the business of the NFL, it’s his desire to sign a new deal with the Falcons.

“When you get somewhere, Atlanta feels like home, so why not retire here and end my career here. It feels good. It feels like it’s the right place, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and my family, you know, and if Atlanta is not that place, then it’s not that place.

“Hopefully it is, but if it’s not, I’ll move on with my life. Being vocal, that’s just something that I do, man. When I first got to Atlanta, I said, I’ll get in, get the fans involved so when it’s time to get a new contract, I’ve got the fans on my side. So it all played out just how I expected it to,” Patterson told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Some wear their heart on their sleeves, but Patterson wore his heart on his cleats. Prior to the Falcons’ season finale, the nine-year veteran rocked a pair of cleats with the message “why not retire in Atlanta” before continuing to pound that drum on social media this offseason.

In the piece published by ESPN, Patterson said that, regardless of what happens, he’ll remember this past season forever and that “Atlanta spoiled me, man. I’m thankful, honestly.”

After signing a 1-year, $3 million deal before the 2021 season, Arthur Smith unlocked the potential that the Vikings saw when they selected Patterson in the first round of the 2013 draft as he lead the Falcons with 11 total touchdowns—6 rushing and 5 receiving. In the NFL, with productivity comes a higher price tag. So, what does that mean for the likelihood that Patterson re-signs with the Falcons.

Patterson’s career year saw his projected market value skyrocket to $9.1 million, according to Spotrac. Currently, the Falcons are $7 million over the cap and will have to do some maneuvering to create space if they hope to retain Patterson or LB Foye Oluokun.

Five players currently make nearly 60% of the Falcons cap—Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Calvin Ridley. With that in mind, restructuring Jarrett and Matthew’s deals are a potential solution in the effort to create the necessary space ahead of free agency.

Without a ton of cash to spend in free agency, the Falcons may have to choose between Patterson and Foye before looking to retool the roster in the NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Packers: Four wide receiver targets if Aaron Rodgers stays in 2022

Four wide receiver targets for the Packers this offseason if Aaron Rodgers stays. Regardless of if Aaron Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers next season or not, wide receiver will likely be one of the team’s biggest offseason needs. Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown are...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Michael Rothstein
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Espn
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Send Clear Message About Matt Ryan’s Future

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into 2022 with Matt Ryan still in place as their starting quarterback. Ryan, who turns 37 in May, has two years remaining on his current contract and carries a massive $48.6 million cap hit for this season. The Falcons did not select a quarterback with the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft, further indicating they are intent on sticking with the 2016 NFL MVP.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, Jaguars to pursue Davante Adams if WR hits free agency

The Packers are preparing to use the franchise tag on Davante Adams, but that won’t stop other teams from expressing interest in the star receiver. According to Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com, if Adams doesn’t get tagged and hits the open market, the Raiders and Jaguars will be among the teams that will pursue the free agent. Pauline also mentions the Broncos as a suitor, backing a previous report, and he lists the Chargers as a “team to watch.”
NFL
WSAW

Green Bay Packers to play international game in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will play in London in the 2022 season. The NFL has announced that the Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play in London as part of the International Series. The Packers and Saints will play at Tottenham...
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Analysis Network

3 Moves To Watch For The Minnesota Vikings This Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams that head into the offseason with some clear needs. If they can address enough of them, they can get back into the playoff picture in 2022. The team is under new management as the front office and coaching staff saw shake-ups this...
NFL
NBC Sports

Could Rob Gronkowski finish career with Patriots' division rival?

We're not talking about a reunion with the New England Patriots. We're talking about Gronkowski's hometown Buffalo Bills, who are interested in signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end when he becomes a free agent later this month, The Athletic's Tim Graham reports. "There is hope at One Bills...
NFL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy