Watch now: Scott Frost covers ample ground as spring ball begins

Elite 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson offered by Alabama
Gainseville (Fla.) Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson is already one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. And major programs continue to take notice. On Tuesday, Gibson received an offer from Alabama and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. “After having a conversation with Coach Gillespie, I am...
This Auburn football coach was almost poached by Georgia
The Auburn football team has dealt with a multitude of staff turnovers during this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was dismissed following the end of the 2021 season, and he was finally replaced with Austin Davis only for Davis to resign 43 days into the job. Then, defensive coordinator Derek...
Notable quotables from Scott Frost as Husker spring ball gets rolling
Scott Frost feels the energy, likes the new guys, and some of the leaders rising to the surface, but also made clear a lot of pieces do not a good team make. Spring is about trying to fit those pieces together, or at least enough so that you can at least tell around April 9 what the puzzle is supposed to look like. Having players who can bring the best out of their peers is a big part of that process too.
Michigan losing graduate assistant to NFL role
Stephen Adegoke, who worked for a season as a graduate assistant with the Michigan football program, is leaving Ann Arbor for the NFL, according to multiple reports. “Graduate assistant Stephen Adegoke, who helped out defensively last year and was tabbed by Jim Harbaugh to move over and assist Ron Bellamy w/ receivers, has taken a defensive quality-control role with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers,” reads a Tuesday report from MLive’s Aaron McMann.
Nebraska football: Casey Thompson 'the best one right now' in Huskers QB battle, OC Mark Whipple says
Nebraska's quarterback room has received an overhaul of sorts this offseason, landing a pair of noteworthy transfers in Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy. Mix those two names in with Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg, and Nebraska has options, though offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says Thompson is No. 1 as spring practice gets underway for the Huskers.
Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs
Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
Oregon spring football preview: Running back
Oregon is set to open spring practices on March 10. There is plenty of excitement surrounding Dan Lanning’s program, and there is no shortage of storylines related to the Ducks’ roster. In the coming days, ScoopDuck will have you covered with position-by-position previews that highlight a key returner, key newcomer, and a breakout candidate at each spot.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers begin spring football practice
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska football is back. February 28th marks the first practice of the 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they'll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach. During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant coaches...
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Start of Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action. On Monday, the Cardinals officially kicked off their 2022 spring practice, holding their first practice session inside Cardinal Stadium. "It was fun to be out here on the field today with our guys flying around," head coach Scott Satterfield...
Pantagraph
Watch now: Illinois State football opens spring practice session
NORMAL — The NCAA transfer portal has both given to and taken from the Illinois State football team since wrapping up a 4-7 season in November. And while Illinois State coach Brock Spack can’t afford to step off the carousel of personnel moves, he begins the attempt to bring the Redbirds back to Missouri Valley Football Conference prominence Tuesday when spring practice begins at Hancock Stadium.
Louisville Football: A look at the newcomers on the roster for spring ball
The University of Louisville football team begins spring practice on Monday afternoon. U of L coach Scott Satterfield will put his team through 15 practices over the next five weeks and has three new full-time coaches and seven new players on the roster. Among the new players on campus for spring ball are two high school signees and five transfers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Spring Ball Preview from a Player’s Perspective
BYU football is back next week. The Cougars officially kick off the 2022 season with the start of Spring practices. We sat down with BYU veterans Lorenzo Fauatea and Chaz Ah You to preview Spring camp. You can watch the conversation in segments below - you can also watch the interview in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
Georgia football brings back familiar face to coach offensive line
Stacy Searels will be making his return to the Georgia football program as offensive line coach. With Matt Luke abruptly resigning last week, the Georgia football program is bringing back a familiar face to coach the offensive line in Stacy Searels. DawgsHQ first reported the hiring on Monday morning. Searels...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides spring injury update on DL Casey Rogers, LB Luke Reimer
A few key defensive players will miss a significant portion of spring practice for Nebraska this year. Head coach Scott Frost provided some updates on Monday afternoon. Defensive lineman Casey Rogers — who missed 5 games last season — is expected to be out most of spring practice and could miss the entire period because of injury. Linebacker Luke Reimer is also unlikely to see much time over the next month, though he could return near the end of spring ball.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska CB officially hits transfer portal
Former Nebraska cornerback Nadab Joseph is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. He left the program in January, but had not put his name in the database. Rivals.com reported the news on Monday morning. The news comes as the Huskers prepare for the start of spring practice and look ahead to the 2022 season.
Mack Brown Spring Practice PC Takeaways: OL, Gene Chizik, Transfers, Zach Rice, Depth Chart Urgency
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina football held its first spring practice of 2022 on a cold but clear morning on Tuesday. It was a non-contact practice with just shell pads and featured extensive drill work, position-focused workouts, one-on-ones, and skeleton offense and defense. There were plenty of new faces. This was the first spring practice for new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik and new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren. There were eight new early enrollee freshmen and two new transfers in offensive lineman Corey Gaynor and edge rusher/jack Noah Taylor.
Iowa Football hires former linebacker Abdul Hodge as TE coach, Brian Ferentz to coach quarterbacks
The Iowa Hawkeyes coaching staff is at full capacity once again. On Wednesday afternoon, Kirk Ferentz announced that former star linebacker Abdul Hodge has returned to the Iowa coaching staff and will coach tight ends. Current offensive coordinator and former tight ends coach, Brian Ferentz, will assume the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hodge has served as the linebackers coach at South Dakota for the past three years.
NFL Combine 2022: Ex-Kentucky, Nebraska WR Wan'Dale Robinson breaks down difference between SEC, Big Ten
Former Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is one of the most versatile prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. He also has the benefit of playing in both the SEC and Big Ten, two premier conferences in college football, working for him. During one of his player interviews ahead of...
SPRING GALLERY No. 2: Cardinals begin spring work
Louisville has started on-field work for the 2022 season. The Cardinals spent two hours inside Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon for its first day of spring practice. Following a 2021 campaign that closed with a loss to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl to close at 6-7 overall, among the goals for spring is to bring a consistent effort each day out. Speaking with the media following day one, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield highlighted the need for consistency on the field.
Photos: Spring Practice begins at Louisville
Spring practice has begun for Louisville football. The Cardinals held the first session of spring work on Monday afternoon inside Cardinal Stadium. Cardinal Authority was on hand and has this quick photo gallery. (More photos and coverage from day one to come soon.) Spring Practice Dates. (Practices are closed to...
