ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to easily and safely share your WiFi passwords with guests

By Whitson Gordon
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PX6xo_0eRijbvc00 You don't even have to remember your password. Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels


This story has been updated. It was originally published on June 17, 2019.

When a friend asks for your WiFi password, how long is your explanation? Saying “Oh, it’s a mess of letters and numbers taped to the router behind the refrigerator in the rental unit upstairs” doesn’t make things easy for them. There are better ways to share your WiFi.

First: create a guest network

Ideally, you don’t want to give people access to your main WiFi network . This will give their laptop or phone access to all the devices in your home, which means they—or any malware installed on their system—can compromise sensitive data on your personal devices. Instead, you should create a separate guest network that will allow them to access the internet but keep them separate from the other devices in your home.

[Related: Device won’t connect to WiFi? Here’s what to do first. ]

Most routers have this ability built in. Head to your router’s administrator page by typing 192.168.1.1 (or something similar) into your address bar. If you aren’t sure of the correct numbers, check the sticker on the bottom of your router or open up its user manual. Look for an option in the settings called “ Guest Network ” and set it up with a WPA2 password if you can. Some routers only allow open guest networks, which I’d recommend against, since they allow good-for-nothing rogues to snoop on your guests’ traffic. You should also make sure you block guest access to local network devices and prevent them from accessing your router’s settings, if those options exist.

I recommend giving your guest network an easy-to-remember name and at least a somewhat easy-to-remember password. Note that simpler passwords are inherently less secure, but for this specific use case, I’d argue the popular “ four random words ” method is secure enough—you can use a password generator like Correct Horse Battery Staple to make one for you. That way, you can easily remember the password, and your grandma will have no problem typing it in when she visits.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, and in many cases, you can avoid having your guests type in a password at all.

For Android phones and iPhones: create a QR code

Instead of watching your friends hunt and peck on their phone keyboards, you can let them scan a QR code , which will instantly connect their phone to your network. There are plenty of tools out there that’ll create one of these codes, but I like QiFi.org . It’s incredibly straightforward: just type in your network’s name, select the encryption type (check your router’s administration page if you aren’t sure), then type the network’s password in the “Key” box. Click the Generate button, then choose Print or Export for a copy you can stick just about anywhere. QiFi does the heavy lifting offline, too, so you won’t have to worry about giving a random website your WiFi information.

Android has already incorporated this feature, so you won’t have to rely on third parties to generate a QR code. To share your WiFi details with your guests, unlock your phone and open the Quick Settings menu (swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen). There, tap Internet, followed by the cog icon right next to your WiFi network, and then Share . Your phone will ask you to verify your identity with a biometric or a passcode, and once you provide it, it’ll generate a QR code with your home network’s info.

[Related: QR codes are a smart way to share data. Here’s how to make your own. ]

If your guests are Android users, you can share the info via Nearby, Google’s version of Apple’s AirDrop. To do this, tap the Nearby button below the QR code and wait until your device finds your guests so they can hop online. And if your friends wield iPhones or iPads running iOS 11 or later, they should be able to scan the QR code with their regular camera app and instantly join the network.

For iPhones and Macs: use Apple’s built-in WiFi sharing

If you or anyone else in your home has an iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to the network, you might be able to get by with even less work—at least if you’ve done some work beforehand. Specifically, both people need to have the email address associated with their Apple ID saved in the other person’s contacts, and you need to be signed into iCloud. For WiFi sharing to work, both devices also need to have WiFi and Bluetooth on, and personal hotspot off.

Then make sure the device sharing the password is unlocked, have your friend tap the network, and a prompt should appear on your phone. Tap Share Password , then Done . You’ll need to be somewhat near their device, and in my experience the process can be a little finicky, but it’s something to consider. If the prompt doesn’t come up, you can point them to the QR code instead.

And sure, each of these tips requires some minimal hoop-jumping, but it’s a heck of a lot easier than trying to dictate a password like “dD^#i16HJ9vD” to someone while they fumble with the password field.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

You'll like your Android phone better if you change these settings

From the now-old Google Pixel 3 all the way up to the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S22, Android phones are loaded up with settings that impact the way you use your device. For example, your phone is set to a default brightness, notification system and home screen setup. By tweaking these settings just a bit, you can optimize your Android experience.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Have Android 12 on your phone? Check out these hidden features

Android 12 is the newest phone OS from Google, and you'll already find it on a broad assortment of Androids -- from the Pixel 6 to Samsung's just-announced S22 lineup. (Here's how to find out when Android 12 is coming to your phone.) Android 12 has several new features to...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete cookies and clear cache on Chrome

Unfortunately, you can't get rid of these cookies by eating them. When you use a web browser such as Chrome, the websites you visit create files called cookies. These cookies save and track your browsing data, but they can pile up and slow down site loading times. That’s why it’s good to delete them regularly, and unlike the cookie jars we all enjoy sneaking into, emptying these caches won’t add extra pounds. Here’s how to delete cookies and clear cache on Chrome.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wifi#Passwords#Letters And Numbers#Laptop#Pexels
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: The One Browser You Have To Stop Using ASAP—It's Slowing Your iPhone!

Browsers seem like they’re all one and the same. It’s easy to assume their one function is to serve as a conduit that gets you to the web pages you want to spend time on, but the reality isn’t so simple. Some browsers pose more of a security risk and even a battery drain than others and knowing the worst (and best) browsers to use can help keep your phone and data protected. Tech experts agree: this is the one browser you have to stop using ASAP.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
iPad
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Android Police

How to fully disable Google location tracking on your account

The amount of personal information we share with a big data-driven tech company like Google is a widely discussed topic. Google has been called out about privacy concerns and location tracking issues in the past. However, it now provides better account features that give its users more control over location tracking settings. In this guide, we'll discuss the different methods you can use to keep the location data on your Google account more private.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 best browsers not named Chrome to use with your Android phone

It’s hard to imagine a world without Google. But every time you use Google or Google Chrome, your information and habits are stored and used to serve targeted ads and more. Tap or click here for a big reason to stop using Google Chrome on your smartphone. So what...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

8 simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone

Smartphones today are like mini-computers that can do just about anything. In the palm of your hands, you can get navigational help, take pictures, pay for dinner and so much more. Tap or click for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. Like a computer, your smartphone...
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy