Chiefs likely to support Colts' proposal to change NFL overtime rules

Another NFL team is proposing that the league changes its overtime rules and the Kansas City Chiefs should be fervent supporters.

The Indianapolis Colts are the latest team to try and get overtime rules changed, submitting a proposal to the competition committee that would guarantee at least one possession in overtime during both regular season and postseason games.

After Patrick Mahomes never touched the football during the overtime period in the 2018 AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, the Chiefs led the charge on a proposal to get overtime rules changed. They proposed a change to the NFL competition committee, one which sought to remove preseason overtime, the overtime coin toss and called for each team to get the ball on offense at least once. That proposal was eventually tabled until May and failed to come to a vote at the next owner’s meeting after receiving support from only the Dallas Cowboys.

The new support for overtime rules changes stems from another game during the AFC playoffs involving Kansas City. This time it’s the AFC divisional-round game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills that was subject to scrutiny. After a thrilling game in regulation, Kansas City won the coin toss and marched down the field to score and advance to the AFC title game. It was basically the exact opposite of what happened to them back in 2018. Bills QB Josh Allen had to stand idly by with no chance to touch the football in overtime.

Speaking after the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he’d still support change even with things falling in their favor this time around.

“I don’t know, but I’m glad we didn’t change them as of last night,” Reid said following the game. “I had a chance to talk to Sean (McDermott) afterwards, and that’s I’m sure something they’re going to look at again, too, and I wouldn’t be opposed to it. That’s a hard thing, it was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing that we should all be looking out for. To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses and both defenses.”

If Reid’s words ring true, you can expect the team to support the new proposal from the Colts. Will other teams come out in support of a change to the rules, though? That remains to be seen.