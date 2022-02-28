ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman chokes up talking about favorite sports memory

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ViP8_0eRigXsr00
Joe Nelson

Adrian Peterson rushing for 2,000 yards, Brett Favre putting on purple to lead the Vikings in 2009, and the Minneapolis Miracle from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs all probably rank high among the greatest memories of Rick Spielman's career, but none of those are No. 1 on his list.

Visiting with KFAN FM 100.3's Paul Allen on Monday, Spielman, who was fired in January after nearly two decades with the Minnesota Vikings, said his fondest memory during his 30 years in the NFL happened years ago when his daughter, Whitney, who has cerebral palsy, scored a goal in soccer.

"I always refer to my daughter. When she was about 5 or 6 years old she was playing with all the other kids in a soccer game," said Spielman. "I'll never forget ... the most proud moment I think I have had is when they put my daughter Whitney out in center field and she actually kicked the ball and kicked it into the goal from center field on the opening kick.

"To see the parents that day, stand up and cheer for her," he continued, fighting back tears, "and for her, as a special needs daughter, to get that feeling that our players get every Sunday when they make a great play, and to see all the hugs and you as a special needs parent sitting there and seeing how she was recognized for something she did."

Spielman added: "I"ll never forget the look on her face that day, to have just scored that one goal – and that was the only goal she scored the whole year – but to have the opportunity to score a goal is something I know really touched my heart."

You can watch Spielman's emotional answer beginning at the 42:45 mark of the video in KFAN's tweet below.

Much of Spielman's hourlong visit on KFAN was spent discussing the human side of working in the NFL.

"I don't know if the fans realize, but your family lives and dies on every play on Sundays," said Spielman. "When I was released from the Minnesota Vikings, that was a very traumatic experience because Minnesota is our home.

"I've been very fortunate and very blessed to work with great ownership, to work with great coaches since I've been here. I can't tell you how I feel about Coach [Mike Zimmer] and the outstanding job he had done when he was here, that always put us in the best possible situation to win. But also, everybody in that building."

Spielman's house in the Twin Cities has gone on the market and he confirmed that he and his wife have purchased a home in Florida, where he'll continue to take some time before deciding what's next in his football life.

Whitney is one of six children Rick and Michele Spielman have adopted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers’ Plan For Davante Adams Now Revealed

With Aaron Rodgers locked up in Green Bay to the tune of four years, $200 million; the Packers were able to squeeze under the cap enough to make some other important moves. The first of which: keeping Davante Adams in green and yellow. And according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, “Thanks...
NFL
Y-105FM

Want to Live in Former Vikings’ GM Rick Spielman’s House?

If you're looking for a new house, how about the home of former Minnesota Vikings general manager, Rick Spielman?. Rick Speilman was dismissed from his post as general manager of the Vikings back in January, and now he's apparently also done with living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes too, because his home in the Twin Cities is currently on the market.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Paul Allen
FanSided

Bucs franchise tag decision opens door for Steelers in a big way

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tag Chris Godwin again, it leaves the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Ryan Jensen in his free agency. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers increasingly likely to slap wide receiver Chris Godwin with the franchise tag again, it makes center Ryan Jensen signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers even more of a reality.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey reports

It was a rough 2021 NFL season for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey (seen above in a 2019 game) injured his ankle in a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, ultimately putting an end to his season. McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#Ex Vikings#The Minneapolis Miracle#The Minnesota Vikings
Bring Me The News

Rodgers' return gives Vikings freedom to take long-term approach

Understandably, the last thing anybody in Minnesota wants to see is more Aaron Rodgers. After 30 years of looking to the East and seeing the league’s best quarterbacks dominate the division, it would have been parade-worthy for Minnesota Vikings fans to see the back-to-back MVP become a Denver Bronco. You’d take your chances with Jordan Love being the next big thing or the Packers trading for Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
Bring Me The News

The Vikings' potential non-QB targets shined at the NFL Combine

The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of needs on their roster and a big question looming at quarterback. While the group of prospect quarterbacks had a good week at the NFL Combine with Malik Willis shining in his workout and Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett turning heads with their performances in drills, it was another position that truly took over Indianapolis -- and that position so happens to be one that the Vikings really need.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Vikings part ways with trainer Eric Sugarman; ex-player rips Sugarman

Longtime Minnesota Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman's tenure with the team ended on Monday. First reported by the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, Sugarman confirmed his departure in a statement in which he said he is "proud" of his training staff's "efforts to keep players healthy and at their peak performance" during his 16 years with the Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray makes major move that will make Cardinals fans happy amid trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of drama involving star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who is seeking a new contract, removed everything Cardinals-related off of his social media, setting off a wave of speculation on his future with the franchise. Trade rumors even began to swirl around the former Oklahoma star. On Tuesday, Murray made a major move that should make Arizona fans extremely excited, as reported by azcentral sports.
NFL
Yardbarker

Fans troll Coach K with hilarious 'favorite memories'

A good portion of the sports week and weekend was spent honoring Mike Krzyzewski and the legacy he created at Duke. This was done ahead of Duke’s rivalry game against North Carolina on Saturday, which marked Coach K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium as Duke’s coach.
BASKETBALL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy