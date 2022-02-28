ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks: Quentin Grimes to miss at least 2 weeks with knee injury

By Cody Taylor
 8 days ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes will miss at least two weeks with a subluxation of his right patella, or a partially dislocated kneecap, the team announced.

Grimes initially suffered the injury on Friday in a loss to the Miami Heat when he attempted to plant his leg to get around a screen. He will reportedly not need surgery after only experiencing some slight ligament bruising, according to Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated.

The 25th pick is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and one assist in 40 games on 39.8% shooting from 3-point range. He played sparingly to begin the season but has seen a more prominent role of late and even started the last four games prior to the All-Star break.

The typical recovery time from a partial knee dislocation can vary, but the most common timeline is 4-6 weeks so Grimes and the Knicks appear to have caught a break. He has emerged as a key player for the team and looks to have avoided a major injury.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

