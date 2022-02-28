ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. insurers investing 'significantly' in ESG

By Steve Hallo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 70% of U.S. insurance companies have incorporated environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment consideration during 2021, according to a survey from Conning Holdings Ltd., which...

Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 NFT Investments Listmakers Made Significant Contributions To The NFT Space

Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies. On Wednesday, Benzinga held its "2022 NFT Investments Listmaker Event," recognizing the most innovative companies creating and promoting in the...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

UnitedHealth Deal Could Harm Insurance Markets, U.S. Suit Says

The U.S. Justice Department sued to block UnitedHealth Group Inc. ’s proposed $7.8 billion purchase of. , arguing that the combination could limit competition among businesses that move money through the health-care system. The department filed a complaint against the takeover in federal court in Washington Thursday, arguing that...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

4 Counterpoints To ESG Investing Critics

Sustainable investment funds are mushrooming. The dramatic growth of sustainable portfolios has raised big questions for investors. Recent prominent media articles have warned of a bubble and criticized sustainable portfolios for being ineffective as agents of change. We think the critics have missed the point. Sustainable investment funds are mushrooming....
MARKETS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Insurance Companies
Seekingalpha.com

IFRA: Invest In Geopolitically Safe U.S. Infrastructure

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF invests in infrastructure assets in the United States, far from the world's geopolitically sensitive regions. In my quest for infrastructure investments far from the turmoil in Europe, regulatory risks in China, and geopolitically sensitive East Asia, I came across the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA). As its very name implies, this ETF invests in infrastructure assets in the United States. Its appeal at the current period which is characterized by high volatility is the fact that it has been less impacted than the broader market represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), shown in the orange chart below.
STOCKS
Forbes

Banks Investing In Russia Cannot Cloak Themselves In The ESG Mantle

Bank executives should not have it both ways. Either they are compliant with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards or they are not. Numerous internationally active banks with credit and market exposures to Russia have not announced yet if they are closing their offices. And banking personnel continue to invest in Russian stocks, bonds, and other financial assets.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

U.S. Insurer Cuts Deal To Sell London's Scalpel Tower For £800M

U.S. insurer W.R. Berkley has shown it is a cut above rivals when it comes to real estate investment having secured an £800M sale of its Scalpel skyscraper in the City of London. Singaporean investor Ho Bee is in talks to purchase the 190-meter-tall tower, React News reported. A...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

ESG Retirement Investing Proposal Questioned by GOP Lawmaker

Biden proposal may not comply with high court ruling, analyst says. A top GOP lawmaker questioned Tuesday whether a Biden administration proposal to encourage environmental and socially conscious retirement investing would conflict with a Supreme Court ruling that assets must be managed for the financial benefit of retirees. The Employee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seeking Alpha

BlackRock: A Buy If You're Bullish On Passive Investing And ESG

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, with over $10T in AUM. BlackRock (BLK) is the largest asset manager in the world, with over $10 trillion in AUM. Shares have sold off by more than 20% since peaking near $970 in November 2021. Investors might find that the valuation and dividend growth is attractive, but I don’t think it’s a bargain at current prices. The company has grown revenues at a solid clip and has a solid balance sheet. Investors focused on income can secure a 2.6% yield with a history of solid dividend growth.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT

