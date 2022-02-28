ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jack Armstrong Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Aaron Rose
 8 days ago
There will be no Get That Garbage Outta Here! on TSN's Toronto Raptors broadcast Monday night.

Raptors color commentator Jack Armstrong announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-isolating during Toronto's 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Armstrong said he found out Monday morning in New York that he had tested positive for the virus, but is feeling fine, having been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

The Raptors will be without both their usual TSN broadcasters with Amstrong and Matt Devlin, Toronto's play-by-play broadcaster, having tested positive for COVID-19. Devlin announced his positive test on Feb. 25 prior to Toronto's game in Charlotte.

Paul Jones has replaced Devlin as the team's play-by-play commentator for Toronto's last two games. TSN has yet to announce who will replace Armstrong in the booth, however, Leo Rautins was tabbed for the job when Armstrong was forced into self-isolation following a possible close contact of a positive case earlier in the year.

The Raptors have not had any players contract COVID-19 since early January. Prior to that, nearly the entire roster entered Health & Safety Protocols during a virus outbreak within the team.

