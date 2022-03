The Supreme Court will take another look at a case testing the rights of LGBTQ people and business owners asserting their First Amendment right to religious freedom. Oral arguments in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis will likely be held this fall. The case involves Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith, who says her religious beliefs would not allow her to create a custom wedding website for same-sex couples.

