Marry Me lacks rom-com originality

In Fresh, the deliciously comedic horror film about the meat market nature of modern dating, out on Hulu this Friday, Noa (Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones) finds herself in a familiar place for anyone seeking a connection. Subjected to endless dating app swiping and the indignity of pretentious, disappointing dates, she’s not quite ready to give up, but getting there. That is, until she meets handsome doctor Steve (Sebastian Stan) in the supermarket, in a too-good-to-be-true meet-cute that quickly turns into an exciting, cozy relationship. Though all the red flags are there — as quickly pointed out by Noa’s best friend (Jonica T. Gibbs) — naive Noa chooses to see them as green lights instead, much to the audience’s horror (and to her predictable detriment).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO