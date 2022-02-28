ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marry Me lacks rom-com originality

By T.J. REID
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost boy-meets-girl rom-coms follow the same basic structure: two people meet, slowly fall in love, have a misunderstanding that forces them apart, and then get back together at the end just in time for the credits. It’s a tried-and-true formula that has been shown to work over and over again, and...

Related
The Atlantic

America Needs a Rom-Com Bailout

The romantic comedy was once a tentpole of Hollywood. The genre defined A-list careers, won awards for studios, and made piles of cash. Then one day, rom-coms seemed a thing of the past, and their relative absence from theaters has been an open mystery for the better part of a decade. What killed the romantic comedy? Did studios or audiences abandon the genre first? Did streaming television do it in—or just transform it into something new?
MOVIES
Collider

Is the Rom-Com Making a Comeback?

The 1990s and early 2000s were a treasure trove of rom-com goodness, with classics like Sleepless in Seattle, Notting Hill, and Love, Actually gracing our screens and making us all believe in love, just for a little while. But, with the possible exception of 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, the past 10 years have been something of a rom-com desert, leaving us thirsting for some good old-fashioned romance and laughs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
North Dallas Gazette

Film Review: ‘Marry Me’

(**) Nothing is drastically wrong with this rom/com. Nothing is drastically right. That’s the problem. This Valentine’s Day offering feels like a present that’s been regifted and passed along. Jennifer Lopez took big chances in her last movie Hustlers. She played a streetwise stripper and that paid...
MOVIES
The Manhattan Mercury

CLIFT | 'Licorice Pizza' a star-crossed and star-studded rom-com

Arriving late to the local multi-plex, but still welcome is 2021 movie award magnet “Licorice Pizza.” Paul Thomas Anderson, who earlier gave us “There Will Be Blood,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” and “Boogie Nights,” wrote and directed the film. The film was released in...
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘Marry Me’ Review: A Celebrity’s Portrait of a Celebrity’s Life

Ever wonder what it’s like to be a celebrity? Give Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson two hours, and they’ll tell you in no uncertain terms — give or take a few musical numbers. Kat Coiro’s new romantic comedy “Marry Me” emphasizes the burdens of public attention and glosses over its benefits in an unoriginal glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Watch the Most Perfect 2000s Rom-Com Before It Leaves HBO Max This Week

If Jennifer Garner never makes another movie, she’s already secured her place in the hearts and minds of people who love family-friendly romantic comedies. 13 Going on 30 is a candy-colored gem of a movie: sweet, funny, charm to spare, great music, with a fantasy twist and a perfect cast, right down to the younger versions of the main characters.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Why 'The LEGO Batman Movie' Is Secretly a Rom-Com

The LEGO Batman Movie is perhaps one of the most interesting takes on the Batman mythos to ever be put to the screen. For one thing, it's a fully animated film starring a toy version of Batman - that happens to spin out of The LEGO Movie, another animated film based on a toy line (that happened to be surprisingly good). It also doubles as an unorthodox romantic comedy, specifically in how director Chris McKay and the screenwriting team chooses to approach the relationship between the Dark Knight (Will Arnett) and his arch-nemesis the Joker (Zach Galifianakis).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at To All the Boys star's new Netflix rom-com

To All the Boys star Jordan Fisher and West Side Story actress Talia Ryder are to play the leads in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy. An adaptation of the novel by Jennifer E Smith, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between focuses on Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher), a high school couple who make a pact to break up before heading off to college.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires YA Rom-Com ‘Hello, Goodbye’ From ‘To All the Boys’ Producers

Netflix has acquired a new young adult romantic comedy from Ace Entertainment, the producers behind the streamer’s successful To All the Boys franchise. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between stars Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder as Claire and Aidan, who, after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Declines to Carry Russian State ChannelsRupert Friend, Stuart Martin Join Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' (Exclusive)'Encanto' Extends Winning Streak for Disney+ on Streaming Chart Michael Lewen makes his feature debut on the movie,...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

How Jenny Slate And Charlie Day Tapped Into Their Own Heartbreak Experiences For The Rom-Com I Want You Back

I Want You Back, the new romantic comedy starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, hits every beat that you would expect from a modern romantic comedy. The little twist that sets it apart, however, is that our two protagonists start off in the midst of devastating heartbreak, and eventually agree to help one another win back their respective exes. You can imagine that such devastation would be difficult to tap into, but for Charlie Day, those feelings were still so prevalent that getting into character had never been easier.
MOVIES
SFGate

Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder to Star in Netflix Teen Rom-Com From ‘To All the Boys’ Producer

The film, titled “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between,” is financed and produced by ACE, who acquired the adaptation rights to Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name. Per its logline, the rom-com “centers around Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.”
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Daisy Edgar-Jones & Sebastian Stan On Their Gory Rom-Com, 'Fresh'

In Fresh, the deliciously comedic horror film about the meat market nature of modern dating, out on Hulu this Friday, Noa (Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones) finds herself in a familiar place for anyone seeking a connection. Subjected to endless dating app swiping and the indignity of pretentious, disappointing dates, she’s not quite ready to give up, but getting there. That is, until she meets handsome doctor Steve (Sebastian Stan) in the supermarket, in a too-good-to-be-true meet-cute that quickly turns into an exciting, cozy relationship. Though all the red flags are there — as quickly pointed out by Noa’s best friend (Jonica T. Gibbs) — naive Noa chooses to see them as green lights instead, much to the audience’s horror (and to her predictable detriment).
TV & VIDEOS
Gephardt Daily

Volodymyr Zelensky did rom-coms, ‘DWTS,’ ‘Paddington’ as an actor

March 3 (UPI) — In America, actors including Ronald Reagan, Jesse Ventura and Arnold Schwarzenegger have had careers in politics. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also has a celebrity past. Leading the Ukrainian resistance against Russian forces, Zelensky has refused to leave for safety, instead choosing to remain in Kyiv...
MOVIES
Fresno Bee

Nikki Bella Slams Questions About When She’ll Marry Artem Chigvintsev: ‘I Do Me, for Me’ 

Don’t rush her! Nikki Bella respectfully slammed questions about when she will marry her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, amid their more than two-year engagement. “I will be getting married and I can’t wait,” the professional wrestler, 38, said on “The Bellas Podcast” on Thursday, March 3, with Artem, 39, accompanying her for the episode. “I do me, for me. So, that means I’ll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life.”
RELATIONSHIPS

