It seems as though the news around the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth has been mostly about stores leaving or spaces remaining unoccupied within mall. While Essentia Health has taken over two key locations at the mall where Sears and Younkers used to be, it also meant that there were two less shopping options. Spirit Halloween was nice to have for a short time, but the large area where they were temporarily located has remained unoccupied since they vacated last fall.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO