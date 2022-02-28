ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

McKeesport Police Searching For 13-Year-Old Angie Herrera

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ik0tK_0eRiX6U600

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Police said Angie Herrera left her house on Grandview Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday.

She’s described as 5-foot-tall, and according to police, she speaks broken English.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

New Kensington Police Searching For 15-Year-Old Monae Matthews

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – New Kensington police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl. Police said Monae Matthews ran away from home. Police couldn’t immediately provide a clothing description. She’s described as 5-foot-3, weighing about 145 pounds. Police said it’s possible she’s in the Pittsburgh area. Anyone with information is asked to call 724-339-7533 or 911.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting Victim Dies After Leading Police On Chase

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Hazelwood on Tuesday night, authorities said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Frayne Street. Officers found the male gunshot victim. He then got into a car and fled, Public Safety said. Officials said police pursued the vehicle until the victim stopped in traffic on the Homestead Grays Bridge. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Launch Investigation After Man Dies In Custody Of New Castle Police

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating a man’s death in New Castle on Sunday after he was arrested by three New Castle officers. (Photo Credit: KDKA) KDKA learned those officers are now on desk duty, as per department policy. Albert Beckworth-Thompson, 34, died just minutes after reportedly telling officers he was “drugged.” According to New Castle police, officers received numerous calls from neighbors on various streets throughout the area late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. They reported a man yelling and “acting erratically.” According to Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, the incidents started earlier in the evening. “We have information...
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Hill District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Hill District, authorities said. ALERT: Police are on scene at a fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue. Please avoid the area if possible while the investigation takes place. Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/VyNc9ocEGY — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 7, 2022 Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue on Monday. The authorities said a 25-year-old man was found shot multiple times. He died at the scene. One person was detained and taken to police headquarters, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Mckeesport, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Man Accused Of Using Brick In Assault Arrested On Bench Warrant

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carrick man accused of assaulting someone with a brick and failing to appear for his trial has been arrested. The sheriff’s office said Lasalle Bradford is facing additional charges because when he was apprehended on a bench warrant Tuesday, he had multiple credit cards belonging to other people and an ATF agent’s badge on him. He was arrested in October of 2019 as a suspect in the beating of a man struck with a brick in the Allegheny Center area of Pittsburgh, the sheriff’s office said. Bradford was released on bail, but the sheriff’s office said he never showed up to his trial scheduled for Sept. 8, 2020. Deputies learned Bradford was spotted on Pittsburgh’s North Side around 5:30 Tuesday. Deputies arrived, found Bradford on Federal Street and arrested him. He was lodged in the Allegheny County Jail on the outstanding criminal bench warrant and has pending charges for the credit cards and AFT badge allegedly found when he was arrested.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: South Hills Village Mall Shoplifter Seriously Injures Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – An alleged shoplifter is accused of seriously injuring a Bethel Park police officer. Police said when an officer was called on George Palmer for shoplifting at the South Hills Village Mall last Wednesday, Palmer gave a fake name. When the officer went to arrest Palmer, police said he ran and then started to fight and assault the officer. He was arrested after police said the officer used a taser. Police said Palmer was found with $200 worth of merchandise on him. The officer who was allegedly assaulted is still out of work nearly a week later with what police called a “significant injury.” Palmer is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and retail theft.
CBS Pittsburgh

3 More Charged Following Shooting Outside Greene County Gas Station

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have charged three more people in connection to the shootout at a Greene County gas station last week. (Photo: KDKA’s Erika Stanish/Twitter) Joshua Curry-Jones, Marquis Curry-Jones and Christopher McKenzie were all wounded in the shooting at the Circle K in Carmichaels last Thursday. They were charged on Monday. Two others were charged last Friday. Police say McKenzie stole something from a car the other four were sitting in. They all got out, chased him, and then gunfire erupted, police said.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Pleads Guilty To Homicide By Vehicle In 2019 Penn Hills Hit-And-Run

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 hit-and-run death of another man. Surron Burch faces a mandatory 3-year prison term when he’s scheduled on June 6 for Joseph Morris’ death. Surron Burch (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police) Morris was walking home from work after he was hit on Hershey Road in Penn Hills then dragged more than a half-mile to Universal Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were tipped off about a damaged blue Saturn parked in McKeesport, leading to Surron Burch’s arrest. While in court, Burch also pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.
PENN HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Kdka Tv News Staff
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver Charged With Killing Mail Carrier In Greene County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly hitting a mail carrier in Greene County with her car last year, killing him. Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed on Andrews Road in Morris Township last October after he left his vehicle to deliver a package. “This accident took a heavy toll. Mr. Varner wasn’t just our mailman, Mr. Varner was our friend and Mr. Varner was valued and he will be missed. His absence changed the chemistry of our community,” said Greene County Regional Police Chief William DeForte. Police said Tina Phillips was driving over 70 mph when...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hempfield Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is dead after a crash in Hempfield Township on Monday, authorities said. The Westmoreland County coroner said Dawn Coyne, 57, died in a two-vehicle crash in the area of 942 Arona Rd. The coroner said Coyne was driving a vehicle north on Arona Road when another driver traveling south crossed the centerline in an attempt to pass another southbound driver and crashed head-on into Coyne. Police are investigating the head-on crash.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakmont Fox’s Pizza Owner In Critical Condition After Shooting Inside Store

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who shot the owner of the Fox’s Pizza in Oakmont Borough. While people were enjoying a beautiful Sunday in Oakmont, a violent robbery unfolded at Fox’s Pizza Den in the heart of the borough. On Monday, a temporarily closed sign was posted on the door. “I was shocked. I was in disbelief,” said Oakmont resident Barbara Heaps. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the robber entered the pizza shop and showed a handgun around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Detectives said there was a struggle between the owner of the shop...
OAKMONT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

US Marshals And Police Arrest East Hills Shooting Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals and Pittsburgh police have arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting last month in the East Hills. Tyreace Platt, 27, is now in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations. He is the suspect in the Feb. 8 shooting of 30-year-old Jerrell Jeffries at a home on Wilner Drive. Jeffries was found on the first floor of a home and died at the scene. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Woman Killed In House Fire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Westmoreland County this weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The deadly flames ripped through the house around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Angel Gray, 49, and several of her dogs were inside the home. “I can’t say enough about her,” neighbor Peggy Snyder said. “She was such a good mom. Her daughter and her were the best of friends.” Gray’s grieving husband Robert Gray told KDKA-TV on Sunday that he was not far away when the tragedy happened. “Today’s my birthday, so I went over to my neighbors. … When I came...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Dies While Being Taken Into Police Custody In New Castle

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A man died while being taken into custody by police in New Castle early on Sunday morning. Police received several complaints from residents about a man screaming and acting erratically around 3:30 a.m., New Castle Police said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) They said the same man allegedly broke into a home on East Washington Street, stole items, and assaulted the person inside before he fled. Police were able to identify him as Albert Beckworth-Thompson. When they approached him, he began shouting that his girlfriend drugged him and asked if the officers were real. KDKA’s Jessica Guay Reports —   When they attempted to take him into custody and to the hospital, he fled once again. After a brief chase, he was handcuffed and officers noticed he was going in and out of consciousness. They rendered first aid but could not find a pulse. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Caught Allegedly Breaking Into Ross Township Sunoco To Steal Cigarettes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An alleged burglar was arrested after police said they caught him crawling through a broken door. A Ross Township midnight patrol officer was conducting business checks when he drove past the Sunoco at the intersection of Siebert Road and Babcock Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday and saw someone had broken the door’s glass and was going in, police said in a news release. The officer waited outside the business until the alleged robber exited. Police said he came back out carrying a crowbar and black bag filled with 11 cartons of cigarettes. Twenty-four-year-old Dominick Toth from Wexford was arrested. Police said he’s also suspected in two earlier attempted burglaries in Cranberry Township. Toth is facing charges of burglary and possessing instruments of crime.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s Assistant Fire Chief Receives Huge Honor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s assistant fire chief received a rare honor on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire/FB) Brian Kokkila was named a chief fire officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, which honored him as someone who is truly dedicated to their career. There are only about 1,600 chief fire officers in the world.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tree Falls On Home In Penn Hills

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PENN HILLS (KDKA) — High winds caused a massive oak tree to fall on a home in Penn Hills. The tree fell onto a house along Gaywood Drive on Monday. (Photo Credit: KDKA) When it fell, it took out part of the roof, as well a second-story window. The homeowner wasn’t injured. Strong winds also brought part of a building down in Wilkinsburg. Employees at Technique Architectural on Penn Avenue were in the shop on Monday when they heard a loud sound. They ran outside and saw bricks all over the street. In Munhall, yellow caution tape surrounds Cleft of the Rock Ministries after a partial roof collapse. The wind ripped bricks off the roof of the church and sent them flying into part of the building that houses people in need of shelter. Three people were hurt.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dead Dog Left On Steps In Elizabeth

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Elizabeth are looking for answers in what the chief called a “disturbing” animal cruelty case. Chief William Sombo said someone left a dead dog on a set of steps. The poodle-terrier mix was found in a cage on a set of steps leading from South Second Avenue to the Walker Heights section of the borough, Sombo said. The dog’s collar and leash were still on, and Sombo said police are sharing photos in hopes the public can identify the items and lead them to the owner. (Photo: Elizabeth Borough Police) If you have any information, call police.
ELIZABETH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed In New Kensington House Fire

By: Shelley Bortz NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a house fire in New Kensington. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday on 49-year-old Angel Gray to determine her cause and manner of death. Before she died, she was at her husband’s 50th birthday party. Bob Gray said they were celebrating at a neighbor’s house before the fire broke out. He said Angel went home early because she was tired, and not long after, their house was engulfed in flames. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the three-story home on Fourth Avenue. The New Kensington fire...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy