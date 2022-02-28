McKeesport Police Searching For 13-Year-Old Angie Herrera

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Police said Angie Herrera left her house on Grandview Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday.

She’s described as 5-foot-tall, and according to police, she speaks broken English.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.