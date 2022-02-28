ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1932: Everything We Know About 1883 Sequel

By Pratik Handore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘Yellowstone‘ universe is quickly expanding as the popularity of the Western drama series rises by the day. After an enthralling fourth season of ‘Yellowstone,’ viewers got the opportunity to dive deeper into the exciting world created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson with the prequel series ‘1883.’ As the new...

Pieces of Her Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Pieces of Her’ is a Netflix thriller drama that follows a young woman named Andy (short for Andrea) as she slowly realizes that almost everything she knows about her mother is a lie. Andy’s mother, Laura, has led a peaceful life for decades but is forced to show her violent side when a shooter confronts mother and daughter. This leads Andy on a chaotic journey as she uncovers her mother’s dangerous past.
The Tourist Ending, Explained: Is Elliot Dead or Alive?

The thriller series ‘The Tourist’ centers around a car rollover victim named Elliot Stanley, who completely loses his memory due to the incident. With the help of a few acquaintances in the town of Burnt Ridge, Elliot tries to find out more about his identity and involvement in a series of perplexing predicaments.
Are Deepti and Kyle From Love is Blind Together?

The second season of Netflix’s incredibly fascinating reality dating series ‘Love is Blind‘ may officially be over, but the drama, rumors, and deep connections seem to be nowhere near done. After all, it now appears as if there may be something brewing between Deepti and Kyle, who were actually engaged to Shake and Shaina, respectively beforehand, never to go through with their weddings. So if you’re curious to know more about this possible new yet not-new association, including every detail of their background as well as their current standing, we’ve got you covered.
Is The Dropout on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous ABC Audio podcast by Rebecca Jarvis, ‘The Dropout‘ is a biographical drama series that follows the rise and fall of a breakthrough health technology company, Theranos, and its founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes. With Elizabeth Meriwether as the creative force, the series features Amanda Seyfried, Anne Archer, and Naveen Andrews. Are you a fan of the genre and wish to witness the brilliant performance of Amanda Seyfried? Well, we will let you know where you can stream this show!
Texas State
Montana State
Where Was Where the Wild Things Are Filmed?

Based on Maurice Sendak’s eponymous 1963 children’s book, ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ is a Spike Jonze fantasy directorial that centers upon the story of a lonely pre-teenage young boy named Max (Max Records), who sails away from his home in search of some adventure and an escape from his dull life. Not only does he runs away physically, but he metaphorically runs towards a world in his own imagination. This leads to him reaching an island inhabited by several distinct and large creatures known as the wild things. Instead of preying on Max, these wild creatures befriend him when he proclaims himself their king and claims he has the potential to get rid of all of their worries and problems.
The Boys Presents: Diabolical Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ is a spin-off of the hit Emmy-nominated series ‘The Boys.’ The animated show is a collection of several short films, each of which has a different plot, tone, and animation style. However, the narratives are all rooted in the same fictional universe of the franchise.
7 Movies Like Uncharted You Must See

Ruben Fleischer’s adventure film ‘Uncharted’ centers around Nathan Drake and his mentor Victor Sullivan, who teams up to discover the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition. The mentee and mentor attempt to beat the odds of finding the treasure as they face opposition from billionaire Santiago Moncada and mercenary leader Jo Braddock. Based on the eponymous game series by Naughty Dog, the film offers an enthralling treasure hunt for the audiences to relish. If you are in search of similar entertaining movies, we have compiled a list of recommendations. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Uncharted’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
10 Best Western Movies of the 21st Century

There was a time when production of the western movies outnumbered all other genres by a 2-1 ratio. So popular were American westerns that there was always one playing at the local movie theater, and if that did not give audiences their fix there were more than twenty on prime time television in the fifties and sixties. For such a brief period in American history, the time of the cowboy, the gunfighter, the marshal seemed to utterly fascinate audiences. Always deceptive in their simplicity, westerns had a great deal more going on that was often suspected. Man vs. the land, man vs. man, and man vs himself were the main themes of the best westerns, and though John Ford had the market cornered on the greatest westerns, there were some major films directed by the likes of Howard Hawks, Fred Zinnemann and George Stevens before Sergio Leone took them in a different direction with his spaghetti westerns of the sixties. And then as cinema changed so did the western, becoming much more violent, darker, reflecting society until Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate (1989) bankrupted United Artists and all but put a nail on the coffin of the genre.
Kevin Costner
Taylor Sheridan
‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
Is Fresh Based on a True Story?

Mimi Cave’s thriller film ‘Fresh’ centers around Noa, who starts dating Steve after meeting him inadvertently at a supermarket. Noa’s life takes a horrifying turn when she accepts to go for a trip with Steve to a tourist destination named Cottage Grove. Rather than to the Grove, Steve takes Noa to his house, only to reveal the darkest secret about him. The startling-yet-engrossing film progresses through the developments in Steve and Noa’s lives, as the latter tries to escape from the horrors she encounters. As the film astounds the viewers, one must be wondering whether the appalling events that unravel in Noa and Steve’s lives have real-life origins. Let’s find out!
The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
After Yang Ending, Explained: What Happens to Yang?

Despite the elements requiring us to suspend our disbelief, the success of a fantasy and science fiction project is often measured by how grounded its narrative is. In that regard, ‘After Yang,’ the sophomore cinematic outing of ‘Columbus’ director Kogonada, hits the ball out of the park. It’s a story of grief, the complexity of sentience, and life beyond death. Even though the film has a relatively short runtime (a little over 1.30 hrs), it develops its plot with utmost care. The camera lingers in almost every scene, telegraphing the emotions of the characters. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘After Yang.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Emotionally Tributes Person Who Changed ‘Trajectory’ of His Career

We all need a little help in life to accomplish our goals and this applies to everyone, including “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner. The path to Hollywood superstardom was not an easy one for Kevin Costner and he had plenty of help along the way. Some of this help came from an unlikely source — production designer Ida Random. In an emotionally charged tribute, the “Yellowstone” star shares how Random helped get his acting career on track. Kevin Costner’s tribute pulled tears from the audience of the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards ceremony. In his tribute, the actor reveals things might not have turned out so well without Random.
