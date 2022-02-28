1932: Everything We Know About 1883 Sequel

There was a time when production of the western movies outnumbered all other genres by a 2-1 ratio. So popular were American westerns that there was always one playing at the local movie theater, and if that did not give audiences their fix there were more than twenty on prime time television in the fifties and sixties. For such a brief period in American history, the time of the cowboy, the gunfighter, the marshal seemed to utterly fascinate audiences. Always deceptive in their simplicity, westerns had a great deal more going on that was often suspected. Man vs. the land, man vs. man, and man vs himself were the main themes of the best westerns, and though John Ford had the market cornered on the greatest westerns, there were some major films directed by the likes of Howard Hawks, Fred Zinnemann and George Stevens before Sergio Leone took them in a different direction with his spaghetti westerns of the sixties. And then as cinema changed so did the western, becoming much more violent, darker, reflecting society until Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate (1989) bankrupted United Artists and all but put a nail on the coffin of the genre.

