Cannabis distributor Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCQX:HUMBF) announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021. "During the quarter, Humble made meaningful progress towards our goal of becoming profitable by realigning our corporate structure and operations, while focusing on market expansion,” Joel Toguri, the company’s CEO, said. “Over this period, we have maintained stable revenue while absorbing one-time costs associated with the restructuring.”

