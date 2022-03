Julius Randle has looked about as happy as a toothache with the New York Knicks this season, and the team is starting to get concerned. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the Knicks have internal concerns about Randle’s overall psyche, something that Berman describes as “erratic.” Berman adds that Randle did not arrive at training camp this year in as phenomenal shape as he did last year, which may be contributing to his regression.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO