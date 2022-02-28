ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFC star Carlos Vela voted MLS Player of the Week

By Alicia Rodriguez
angelsonparade.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Vela started the 2022 MLS regular season red-hot, and no surprise, he’s been honored leaguewide for it. The LAFC star was voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 season after scoring a hat trick in a 3-0 win over the Colorado...

Los Angeles Sports Nation

Vela and LAFC Put on A Show

Cracklitos Vela made an appearance this past weekend when LAFC easily defeated a demoralized Colorado Rapids. Getting a comfortable 3-0 win . Charlie Candle would be responsible for all three goals. Scoring the 2022 league’s first goal via a penalty kick in the 29th minute. Vela would add a second goal just five minutes later. It wouldn’t be until the second half in the 50th minute where Vela would seal the deal and grab his hattrick. Vela started the 2022 season at the level many fans hoped and put the whole league on notice. LAFC have won the last five consecutive season opener matches, a quite impressive streak. These are crucial wins as it gives a team motivation and confidence. LAFC made easy work of the Rapids who were coming into this match after a gut-wrenching loss in penalties in the Concacaf Champions League to the Guatemalan team Communicaciones. This game was also being considered as a revenge game for LAFC, after losing in embarrassing fashion to them in the last game of the season. LAFC will receive the visit of the Portland Timbers on sunday March 6th.
