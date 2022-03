The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) announced Friday that in-person visitations at it’s facilities are back on. Starting March 1. Visits will be reopened due to lower levels of COVID-related activity. Secretary Kevin Carr said, “We appreciate the patience and understanding of those in our care and their loved ones as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.” He added that, “family connection during incarceration has shown to have a positive impact on success upon return to the community, and in-person visitation is one way of maintaining that connection.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO