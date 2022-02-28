ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EPA Takes Next Step to Keep Chlorpyrifos Out of Food

By NAFB News Service
hoosieragtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Protection Agency Monday announced the next step to discontinue use of chlorpyrifos on food by denying objections to EPA’s rule revoking all chlorpyrifos tolerances. “EPA is taking the next...

