The only woman ever to be put on Britain’s most wanted list has been arrested in Spain after almost a decade on the run.Sarah Panitzke, 47, a money launderer involved in a £1bn tax fraud, was caught while walking her dogs in rural Catalonia on Sunday morning.On Tuesday, she appeared in court and was being held in a Spanish jail as the UK began extradition proceedings.The Yorkshire-born criminal was put on the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) list of most wanted fugitives after she absconded in May 2013 while on trial for her leading role in a fraud gang.Panitzke was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO