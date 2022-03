Pratt & Whitney will be collaborating with the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop an advanced engine, officials from the company announced. Pratt, the East Hartford-based aerospace manufacturer, was awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for a ground test demonstration program for a “novel architecture using a rotating engine detonation concept,” according to the company. The new engine is designed to fly at higher Mach speeds than others, allowing for more vehicle designs and applications in the future, Pratt said.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO