Somebody asked Muddy Waters what his blues meant. His reply: "trouble." "What I meant was that the blues – from the gutbucket, alley blues, which I can offer, right straight up to the sophisticated, drawing room lament fashioned by that master musician Duke Ellington — the blues belong to my people," the legendary bluesman told the Chicago Defender in 1955. "The blues are an expression of trouble in mind, trouble in body, trouble in soul. And when man has trouble, it helps him to express it, to let it be known."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO