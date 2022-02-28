ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JW Anderson Unveils Women's FW22 Collection

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe years-long quarantine the world has been under has many itching for a good party and JW Anderson delivers clothing fit for a fête. With delightfully furry skirt sets with coy exposed knees and edgy...

hypebae.com

Vogue

Zendaya Wears The Valentino Pink Dress To Die For

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For spring/summer 2022, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli refashioned five dresses from the house vaults to kick off his Valentino Archive project. But...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Siren Basics Unveils Its New "Silkies" Underwear Collection

Following its “Abundance” range last year, gen-Z underwear label Siren Basics has expanded its catalog with a brand new “Silkies” collection. Inspired by organic materials and a sense of meditative tranquility, the intimates are crafted from air-spun, silk-soft fabric that is new to the brand. Available in a variety of rich neutral tones and vibrant colorways, the underwear offerings feature a higher rise fit and more coverage in comparison to the label’s other styles. “Siren aims to highlight the intentionality in the everyday, the intimate parts of our routine that can seem mundane — the sensation of soft skin in fresh bedsheets, or slipping on your favorite pair of briefs as you start your day,” the brand stated in a press release.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Pure Rosy Makes Periods Pretty with Sustainable Leak-Proof Underwear

It wasn’t too long ago that the only period products menstruating humans had were wasteful tampons and liners. Thanks to a few trailblazing brands, like Pure Rosy, we can do away with uncomfortable pads, and opt for period-proof underwear instead. Founded by Linda Miller, sustainable underwear brand Pure Rosy...
APPAREL
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes wows in the dreamiest winter coat at New York Fashion Week

Bringing her A-game to New York Fashion Week, Katie Holmes delivered a masterclass in tonal dressing as she headed to the Tory Burch runway show. Pictured in Midtown on Valentine's Day, the actress wrapped up warm in a white winter coat while en route to the star-studded event. Other A-list guests included Uma Thurman, Madelaine Petsch, Faouzia and Aimee Lou Wood.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60 Percent Off (& You Can Score an Extra 15 Percent Off Select Styles)

Whether you're frantically searching for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or just in the mood to treat yourself, you'll be thrilled to hear that Michael Kors is having a huge limited-time sale right now. So not only can you score up to 60 percent off beautiful leather crossbodies, totes and wallets (plus an additional extra 15 percent off select styles with coupon code 'BEMINE'), but if you order by February 11 at 12 p.m. EST, you'll also receive free expedited two-day shipping so you can get your stuff by February 14. Basically, this is the best sale to shop right now, so we won't hold you up. Here are five of our favorite picks from the sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”

Teased late September before being unveiled amongst the Jumpman’s Spring 2022 line-up, the Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” is about a month out from its official release. Recently surfaced retailer images only build up hype for the eventual debut, all while giving us a more detailed look at the simple yet clean colorway.
APPAREL
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
APPAREL
purewow.com

Jennifer Garner Rocks All Leather and Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots on Throwback Magazine Cover

With red carpet appearances and paparazzi-shot outings still limited due to the pandemic, celebrities have been filing our need for star studded content by revisiting some of their favorite career highs (and lows) in throwback Instagram posts. While Jennifer Garner—queen of the wonderfully weird social media video—usually sticks to old-school photos of her childhood and her look-alike sisters, this week she decided instead to celebrate the 20th anniversary of an old magazine cover. And, whoa baby, is it fire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

If This Isn't the Most Popular Sandal Trend of 2022, I'll Be Shocked

Boot trends are always a hot topic in the fall, and the springtime equivalent is sandal trends. After months of cold weather and having to hide my feet away in boots and sneakers because of it, I always look forward to spring shoe trends and all of the breezy dresses and shorts I'll wear with them. So let's talk about the latest one that's caught my attention: fisherman sandals.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Saweetie Takes Big Bank With Blonde Money Piece Highlights

If there is one celebrity whose face and hair card never misses, it’s Saweetie. Showing off her new trendy money piece hair highlights on Instagram, The Bay Area rapper has reached a level of constant evolution that only a few of her industry peers can keep up with. While...
CELEBRITIES

