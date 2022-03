A Russian tanker heading to the US carrying an estimated 400,000 barrels of crude oil reversed its course earlier this month, and docked in Britain on Sunday. ARIEL left Primorsk in Russia on January 29 to head across the Atlantic, before turning back towards the UK on February 14, according to data from websites Marine Traffic and TankerTrackers.com. Its arrival comes as the UK government dithers over whether to allow Russian ships to land their cargo on British shores.The vessel arrived in the UK even as the foreign and business secretaries have talked down the country’s reliance on energy imports...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO