ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Best Groove Metal Albums Ever, Chosen by Dagoba

By Joe DiVita
97 Rock
97 Rock
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

France's long-running modern metal mavens Dagoba are back with By Night, their first new album in five years. In the 25 years since their formation, they've pummeled the world with relentless rhythmic intensity, carefully evolving their sound, which...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

Rock + Metal Figures Who Died in 2022

Death is a sad but inevitable reality, and though we have mourned the loss of multiple integral figures in the rock and metal community in 2022, we can also celebrate their lasting legacies. Perhaps most notably, the death of rock superstar Meat Loaf shook the rock world this year. But...
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

10 Best Alternative Rock Power Trios, Chosen by Black Map

San Francisco-based alt-rockers Black Map have a new album, Melodoria, out now. It's their third overall and first since 2017's In Droves as the power trio glides through windswept soundscapes with weighty chord progressions and burly bass lines countering melody-driven passages. It brings to mind an era where alternative rock was wide open, ambitious and quirky, so Loudwire asked them to dig deep and pick the 10 Best Alternative Rock Power Trios.
MUSIC
97 Rock

Screaming Trees Drummer Regrets Throwing Beer Can at Mark Lanegan

Former Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin (pictured above at left) recently paid tribute to his late bandmate Mark Lanegan with a story about how the rock group used to throw beer cans at each other. He once tossed one at Lanegan he wishes he hadn't. Lanegan (pictured above, second from...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groove Metal#The Albums#Grooves#Napalm Records
Connecticut Post

Dave Grohl Talks ‘Studio 666’ and Recording a Metal Album as Fictional Band Dream Widow

When Dave Grohl first heard a film studio was interested in making a horror movie with the Foo Fighters, he dismissed the notion. But when a former landlord emailed him about a vacant Encino property, the Foo frontman decided to make the most out of the “big creepy old house.” There, he wrote and recorded the band’s 10th album, “Medicine at Midnight,” in addition to filming “Studio 666” — a once “stupid idea” transformed into a feature film starring the Foo Fighters. The movie debuts Feb. 25 in limited release.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Jesse Meester is dating a fellow 90 Day Fiance star in 2022

After last night’s episode of the Darcey and Stacey Tell All special, Jesse Meester has been the name on everybody’s lips. Darcey and Stacey Tell All has been every reality TV lover’s dream, full of arguments, drama and chaos. However, there were some unexpected guests on the show as Darcey’s ex-boyfriends Jesse and Tom were invited to appear on the special episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
CHICAGO READER

Best use of cicadas on a jazz album

The dense, iridescent drone of an untold number of singing cicadas seeps into Now, the 2021 sophomore full-length by Damon Locks’s Black Monument Ensemble. In August and September 2020, 11 of the collective’s members gathered to record at Edgewater’s Experimental Sound Studio, both inside and out back in the garden behind the building—and the environmental sounds audible on the album carry the resonant signature of summer’s heat, which sticks to the group’s melodies like a sweaty shirt. The insects don’t overwhelm the music, and thanks to tasteful editing their song sometimes drops in and out the same way Locks’s weathered samples do. The cicadas get plenty of airtime on “Now (Forever Momentary Space),” and their unruly pulse sometimes seems to react to the ensemble, slipping into a polyrhythm or aligning with a beat. “I hope y’all don’t cut the cicadas out,” clarinetist Angel Bat Dawid says at the song’s close. “That ending, wooo, they sounded good.”
MUSIC
Z94

Poll: What Was the Best New Rock or Metal Song of February? – Vote Now

Believe it or not, we're two full months into 2022 already. And with another month came another solid set of new rock and metal songs. There were actually a lot of new albums, such as Eddie Vedder's Earthling, Korn's Requiem, Slash's 4 with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and Avril Lavigne's pop-punk comeback record Love Sux.
ELECTIONS
Outsider.com

Outsider Picks: Best Albums of February 2022

Every week this February, I scoured the internet for the best new albums to share with y’all. That was the easy part. The hard part was sitting down with that big ol’ stack of new records and deciding which ones were the best. After hours of consideration and several re-listens, I narrowed it down.
MUSIC
NPR

Sasami finds catharsis in nu-metal on her new album 'Squeeze'

Filled with fantasy, rage, horror, tenderness, the latest album from singer-songwriter Sasami, Squeeze, is unapologetic. The album, which focuses on catharsis, is an open invitation to femmes, people of color, queer folks and anyone else to revel in pent-up frustration and disillusionment. Sasami spoke to NPR's Sarah McCammon about her...
MUSIC
Vulture

The Best Albums of 2022 (So Far)

March marks two years since COVID-19 took center stage in America. And though the pandemic is far from over, the recent spate of suspended mask mandates, tour and festival announcements, and films released only to theaters relays an optimism in this relatively peaceful spring. (Well, it did until we started buzzing about World War III again.) Meanwhile, new albums of the young year find gifted songwriters searching for respite in this confusing time, each in their own way. Ahead, Vulture tallies the best we’ve heard since January. Make sure to check back in for monthly updates throughout 2022.
MUSIC
103GBF

The Most Uncomfortable Rock + Metal Interviews Ever

There’s something timeless about an uncomfortable interview. Whether it’s due to an incompetent interviewer, an annoyed artist or illicit substances on either side, moments like these get shared and discussed for decades. KISS found themselves receiving backlash after an awkward encounter with a South American interviewer. The journalist...
ROCK MUSIC
WNYC

Best Of February: Janis Ian on her Final Album

Singer-songwriter Janis Ian released her self-titled debut album in 1967. Its single, "Society's Child," written by Ian when she was fourteen, would be one of her most lasting. In the next decade, she released the hit song, "At Seventeen." Now, she has said that her new album, The Light at the End of the Line, will be her last. Ian joins us for a Listening Party, and we open the lines up for listeners to share their experiences with her music.
MUSIC
97 Rock

10 Facts About Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Only Superfans Would Know

That's how James Hetfield opened the introduction of Back to the Front: A Fully Authorized Visual History of The Master of Puppets Album and Tour. For Metallica—and really, the world—there is no way to discuss Master of Puppets without lamenting the tragic loss of bassist Cliff Burton, who died in a bus accident while touring in support of the record months after its release.
ROCK MUSIC
98.3 The Snake

2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
ROCK MUSIC
97 Rock

Top 40 Blues Rock Albums

Somebody asked Muddy Waters what his blues meant. His reply: "trouble." "What I meant was that the blues – from the gutbucket, alley blues, which I can offer, right straight up to the sophisticated, drawing room lament fashioned by that master musician Duke Ellington — the blues belong to my people," the legendary bluesman told the Chicago Defender in 1955. "The blues are an expression of trouble in mind, trouble in body, trouble in soul. And when man has trouble, it helps him to express it, to let it be known."
MUSIC
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy