“Our own Chris Licht, right over there at that podium, is leaving this show to take over CNN,” Colbert said on Monday's The Late Show, joking: “I trained the next president of CNN, so I believe legally CNN now stands for the Colbert News Network.” (Technically, Licht was named chairman and CEO of CNN Global.) "We’re going to miss all sorts of things about Chris," Colbert added. Licht joined the then-struggling Late Show in April 2016, seven months after its launch, helping to turn it into the No. 1 network late-night show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO