ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

27 Pancake Recipes for Sweet (or Savory) Meals Any Time

Epicurious
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pancake recipe might not be enough to transform a rough day into a great one, but pancakes for breakfast...

www.epicurious.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancakes#Whole Grain#Food Drink
MIX 106

5 Best Places for Pancakes in the Boise Area (Happy National Pancake Day!)

Do you know what today is? It’s National Pancake Day!. To celebrate, I figured I’d share 5 of the best places in the Boise area to get some pancakes. I’m kickin’ this out to you a little later in the day, so if you missed this and it’s too late for breakfast, I wanted to let you know there’s no shame in having breakfast for dinner or even celebrating tomorrow morning.
BOISE, ID
Boston Globe

Recipe: Pi(e) Day pies don’t have to be sweet, so try this potato tart with rosemary

Not all Pi(e) Day pies have to be sweet. If you're baking on March 14 (pi begins with 3.14) to celebrate the irrational number, your pie, or in this case, tart, can also be savory. This tart includes layers of very thinly sliced potatoes, which are already cooked, and a simple egg and cream custard in a French tart pan (think quiche, but this has more potatoes and less custard). The all-butter pastry comes together nicely in a food processor and doesn't need to be baked empty ahead of time. Use this dough for any pie, both sweet and savory. Egg and vinegar make the dough easy to roll out and the butter gives it flavor. Two tricky parts to keep an eye on: The potatoes must be cooked before they're layered in the dough, but they go from perfect rounds to a mess in a minute, so pay attention while they cook. If the potatoes do get mushy, drain them and use them anyway. You'll still have delicious results. The other piece that needs your attention is browning the top of the tart. After the round is baked and the custard is just set, sprinkle it with a little olive oil, and slide the tart back into the oven at least a foot from the broiler element. Leave it for just a minute. Both the parchment paper on the baking sheet and the tart itself can burn, so stand right beside the oven while you do this, ready to pull out the tart. Serve the wedges warm with a salad or roast chicken. You'll have made something to be proud of.
RECIPES
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
purewow.com

20 Frittata Recipes That Will Be the Star of Your Sunday Brunch (or Any Weekday Morning)

Quick, you’re making breakfast for a crowd—what do you prepare? You could fry two eggs per person…but that will take a while, and you’ll still have to cook up some hearty sides to make it a real meal. Same goes for waffles and pancakes. If you ask us, a frittata—an Italian egg dish that can be filled with veggies, cheese or meat, like an omelet—is the best way to satiate the morning masses. It cooks in a single skillet and usually comes together in the oven, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to set the table and work on the ever-important mimosa pitcher. Best of all, they’re so filling that all they need is a side of greens, potatoes or fruit. Read on for 20 of our favorite frittata recipes, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s five-ingredient number to one that uses last night’s leftover meatballs.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Petit Gâteau (20-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy, and really delicious this fondant au chocolat or a petit gâteau (which means “small cake” in French) is a chocolate dessert made of a petit chocolate cake with mellow filling and crunchy rind that is traditionally served hot with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on a serving plate.
RECIPES
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy