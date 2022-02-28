ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State pitchers Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the country...

247Sports

FAU set to hire Billy Gonzales as wide receivers coach

Florida Atlantic isn't done in the coaching carousel. FAU is set to hire Billy Gonzales as wide receivers coach, replacing Hines Ward. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to replace the coaching change. Gonzales most recently served as the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach at Florida, a position...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs

Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Art Briles resigns from Grambling State offensive coordinator job

Art Briles won’t be offensive coordinator at Grambling State after all. Briles has resigned from the job at which he was hired Thursday, according to multiple reports. The controversial former Baylor head coach had been out of the college game since he was fired in May 2016 for failing to take action against players accused of sexual assault.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates Says He’s “Locked In” with Florida

The Florida Gators football program has scoured the south for talent to bring in, in the future. But, one player at least, Trinity Christian School (Sharpsburg, Ga) athlete Aaron Gates has already committed to the program and doesn't appear to be moving on that commitment as of this weekend. Competing...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

FSU Baseball in this week's updated polls

Florida State Baseball went 2-2 this past week. They lost a midweek game at Jacksonville (3-2) and then took two-of-three from Samford (7-0, 7-1, 7-4 (10)) in a home series over the weekend. The Seminoles are now 5-2 on the season. FSU Baseball will travel to face Mercer on Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks cornerback Jaylin Davies enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks secondary is losing another player this offseason. Cornerback Jaylin Davies entered the transfer portal on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. On3 first reported the transfer portal entry by Davies, who had three tackles in two games while redshirting as a...
NFL
KESQ

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren’s stock continues to rise

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was tentative at times early in his freshman season as he tried to fit in with a team full of veterans. The lanky 7-footer became more assertive as the season wore on, demonstrating the skills that have him projected as a top-three pick in the next NBA draft. Holmgren has dominated at the defensive end, finishing fourth nationally with 3.59 blocked shots per game while altering countless others. He’s exceptionally mobile for someone his size, an outstanding perimeter shooter and has great footwork in the post. Holmgren is averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the top-ranked Zags.
NBA
KESQ

Pacers’ Jalen Smith fined $20K for profane language at ref

NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official after he was ejected during a loss in Orlando. The incident occurred Monday night following Smith’s ejection with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter of the Pacers’ 119-103 loss to the Magic. Smith picking up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic. The Pacers never recovered. Smith had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before he was sent to the locker room.
NBA
KESQ

Patrick Ewing gets statement of support from Georgetown AD

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing has received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed. The statement from Reed was issued hours before the team was going to try to end its school-record 18-game losing streak in a game at Seton Hall. The Hoyas are 6-22 and 0-17 in Big East play and Reed acknowledged the “disappointment of a difficult season.” The AD also said the school is committed to Ewing and working with the coach to evaluate every aspect of the team and make changes to get on the path to success. He is in his fifth season as coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Parker Messick named ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week

Florida State redshirt sophomore left-handed starting pitcher Parker Messick earned ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance in Friday's 7-0 victory over Samford. Messick threw seven innings, allowing one hit with no hits while striking out a career-high 13 batters. Messick was dominant all evening, allowing just two baserunners – a first-inning single and a fifth-inning hit batter. In his final frame, Messick struck out the side on just 11 pitches. In his seven-inning stint, the Plant City, Florida, native threw just 85 pitches, with 63 strikes. Messick improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.
PLANT CITY, FL
On3.com

FAU hiring longtime SEC assistant as wide receivers coach

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the FAU will hire Billy Gonzales as their wide receivers coach. Gonzales has worked in the SEC for 16 seasons for programs such as Florida, LSU, and Mississippi State. Thamel also points out Gonzales is credited with bringing Percy Harvin to the program for...
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL

