FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

Florida State redshirt sophomore left-handed starting pitcher Parker Messick earned ACC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance in Friday's 7-0 victory over Samford. Messick threw seven innings, allowing one hit with no hits while striking out a career-high 13 batters. Messick was dominant all evening, allowing just two baserunners – a first-inning single and a fifth-inning hit batter. In his final frame, Messick struck out the side on just 11 pitches. In his seven-inning stint, the Plant City, Florida, native threw just 85 pitches, with 63 strikes. Messick improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.
Comments / 0