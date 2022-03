The Duke Blue Devils are one of the most talked-about teams in college basketball right now after losing the final home game of the Mike Krzyzewski era right before the postseason begins. While Duke might be down on itself after that loss, a gift from a notable Duke alum should be able to boost the spirits of the team, as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has given Duke players custom Beats headphones for the postseason.

