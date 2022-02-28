ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former IU basketball player enroute to safety in Romania from Ukraine

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer IU Baskeball Player Maurice 'Mo' Creek is on his...

fox59.com

nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hungary supports bid for Ukraine to become EU member, says minister

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary is supporting an initiative by eight European Union leaders to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told an online news briefing on Tuesday. "Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

(Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told...
MILITARY
CBS News

NATO responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will head to Poland and Estonia this week as countries close to the Russia-Ukraine conflict express security concerns. NATO activated its response team for the first time because of Russia's invasion. Robert Bell, former defense adviser to the U.S. ambassador to NATO, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Tanya Rivero to discuss NATO's response.
MILITARY
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY

