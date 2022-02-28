Former IU basketball player enroute to safety in Romania from Ukraine

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary is supporting an initiative by eight European Union leaders to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told an online news briefing on Tuesday. "Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring...
Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday that Americans trying to exit Ukraine should consider leaving via land border crossings with Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, as wait times to cross there are lower than at the crossing with Poland and Moldova. "We understand that most border crossings...
PRISTINA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hungary will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not allow lethal weapons to transit its territory in order to keep the country safe, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday during a visit to Kosovo. "The reason for making this decision is...
A video shows a masked man dipping bullets into chunks of gelatinous lard before carefully loading them into a gun’s magazine. As he performs the unusual ritual, he calmly issues a grave warning. “Dear Muslim brothers, in our country, you will not go to heaven. You will not be...
Feb 28 (Reuters) - About 800 people were arrested as Belarus voted to ditch its non-nuclear status in a referendum that raises the stakes at a time when the country has become a staging ground for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Monday. The vote sparked the...
Maksim Chmerkovskiy has made it out of Ukraine on a train with women and children just hours after revealing he was arrested on the streets of his home country. He is now preparing to make his way back to his wife and son in the United States. Dancing with the...
BRUSSELS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a desperate plea to the European Parliament on Tuesday, begging the bloc to “prove you are with us” as Russia encircles major cities. But the European Union may not offer him all the help he wants at the speed he...
(Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told...
WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Poland is ready to provide Kyiv with additional defensive weapons, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday following a rise in tensions over Ukraine's standoff with Russia. "We are ready to provide additional supplies of defensive weapons ... weapons that are to be used to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As war rages in Ukraine, some people are still struggling to find a way out of the country. For one Ukraine women’s basketball team player from Tennessee, she says she got out in the nick of time. Veshaundra Young, a native of Pulaski, said she...
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will head to Poland and Estonia this week as countries close to the Russia-Ukraine conflict express security concerns. NATO activated its response team for the first time because of Russia's invasion. Robert Bell, former defense adviser to the U.S. ambassador to NATO, joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Tanya Rivero to discuss NATO's response.
The commander of a Georgian-led contingent of foreign fighters in Ukraine has condemned the government in Tbilisi as “slaves of Putin” after it blocked a charter flight transporting foreign volunteers to Ukraine. Hundreds of Georgians with military backgrounds gathered in the capital, Tbilisi, on Monday night to board...
Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
As global powers have scrambled to prevent all-out war between Ukraine and Russia, Germany has been accused of actively failing to help defend Ukraine from a possible attack. Germany has refused to send military hardware to Ukraine, unlike other countries. Ukraine is not a member of the EU or NATO...
SIRET, Romania (AP) — Sitting with her teenage daughter in a hotel foyer in northern Romania, 38-year-old Viktoriya Smishchkyk breaks down in tears as she recounts her departure from Ukraine. “I could hear the sound of the fighting outside, it was very scary,” Smishchkyk, who is from Vinnitsya in...
Comments / 0