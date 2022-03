A recent photo taken by NASA's Perseverance rover features a peculiar object that some might mistake for evidence of an ancient alien civilization, but it turns out that the odd 'anomaly' actually has an earthly origin. The instructive snapshot was reportedly taken earlier this month as the exploratory vehicle was overlooking the seemingly barren surface of the Red Planet. However, in the photo, a curious cylindrical object can be seen near what appear to be tracks left behind by the rover.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO