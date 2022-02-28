Intelsat Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate Private Cellular Network Using Intelsat’s Global Satellite and Ground Network
WASHINGTON (Intelsat PR) — Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest and most advanced integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, today announced the successful demonstration of a first of its kind private cellular network with Microsoft Azure Private Multi-Access Edge Compute and FlexEnterprise, Intelsat’s satellite-based global connectivity...parabolicarc.com
