Intelsat Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate Private Cellular Network Using Intelsat’s Global Satellite and Ground Network

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Intelsat PR) — Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest and most advanced integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, today announced the successful demonstration of a first of its kind private cellular network with Microsoft Azure Private Multi-Access Edge Compute and FlexEnterprise, Intelsat’s satellite-based global connectivity...

