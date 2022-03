POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Choirs Mid-Winter Concert will be presented on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. According to Scott Anderson, director of choral activities at ISU, the concert is the first performance of the ISU choral ensemble in the semester. Anderson said: "We are thrilled to be able to sing to a live audience since three or four weeks ago COVID infections in our area had gone to very high levels. Now that these rates have fallen to the lowest levels in many months, we hope that choral music lovers in our community will join us on March 4 for an entertaining program of a wide variety of musical styles."

