Buckle up, America, it’s NFL Combine Week! It’s that wacky time of the year when dreams are made, draft boards are built, and teenagers are grilled about their parking tickets and what their mothers do for a living. The NFL has been cracking down on these sorts of inquiries, however. The Wonderlic has been consigned to the annals of history/Vince Young’s nightmares. Now front offices have to get creative if they want to dig up each prospect's every deficiency. Enter the Philadelphia Eagles, whose little psyop this year is a mini basketball hoop, which they propped up in their meeting room in order to make players shoot free throws on it.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO