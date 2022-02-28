Lifetime Announces ‘A New Orleans Noel’ & More Holiday 2022 Movie Titles

Click here to read the full article. Another classic sitcom is getting the reunion treatment: BET+ will host a Martin 30th anniversary special with stars Martin Lawrence (aka Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), plus surprise guest appearances. (Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, passed away in 2016.)
The program, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will feature “interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances, and behind the scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation.” The special is slated to debut later this year.
Martin aired...
