Lifetime Announces ‘A New Orleans Noel’ & More Holiday 2022 Movie Titles

 2 days ago

Lifetime Announces ‘A New Orleans Noel’...

PWMania

John Cena Announced For New Movie

John Cena is set to star in the new Coyote vs. Acme movie. Coyote vs. Acme is a live-action/CG animation hybrid from Warner Bros., centered on the classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will tell the story of a down-on-his-luck human attorney...
WWE
Middletown Press

Lifetime Stages ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Reunion, Leans Into Married Co-Stars for First Holiday 2022 Movies

Lifetime is getting an early grip on 2022 holiday movies. The network announced three new movies on Monday to kick off their festive programming. “A New Orleans Noel” comes from executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and follows Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) who finds herself working alongside her polar opposite, Anthony (Pulliam’s husband, Brad James) to fix up the home of icon Loretta Brown, portrayed by the one and only Patti LaBelle. Tim Reid also stars as a man who has returned to town and catches Loretta’s eye.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Star Ben Schwartz Reacts to New Movie and Series Announcements

In case you somehow missed it, Paramount announced yesterday that a third Sonic the Hedgehog movie was officially in development and that a live-action series featuring Idris Elba's Knuckles was coming to Paramount+ in 2023. And that's with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 still set to release this year on April 8th. Following the announcements, the voice of Sonic in the film franchise, Ben Schwartz, was understandably pretty stoked.
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

While Some Actors Are Leaving For GAC, Lacey Chabert Just Made A Big Hallmark Deal

There’s nothing quite like the family-friendly brand of films offered on networks like Hallmark and Lifetime. The transparent plots and saccharine-sweet scripts are beloved by viewers, especially around Christmas time. The Hallmark Channel has long been a major go-to spot for such entertainment, but GAC Family has been among a number of channels battling to stake its own claim in the genre. Several actors recently jumped ship to GAC Family, but now Hallmark has scored a big win with one of its most recognizable stars, Lacey Chabert.
MOVIES
Brooke Elliott
Mario Lopez
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lisa Edelstein to Exit ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Red vs. Blue,” Monday’s episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Lisa Edelstein is exiting “9-1-1: Lone Star” after playing Gwyneth Morgan, the wife of Rob Lowe’s Chief Owen Strand and the mother of Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. Strand, for two seasons on the Fox drama, Variety has learned exclusively. Edelstein’s departure was hinted at in the final moments of Monday’s episode of “Lone Star,” when T.K. received a devastating phone call letting him know that his mother had been killed. However, this hour, “Red vs. Blue,”...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Frozen Actor Apologizes After His Kids Become Obsessed With Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno: "I Understand Now"

For the first time in 26 years, a Disney song has topped the charts. Encanto hit Disney+ in December, and the animated movie has become a huge hit. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is the first song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Last month, the song surpassed Frozen's "Let It Go," and one star from the 2013 movie has some apologies to make. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf the snowman, paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted his kids' obsession with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno" has finally made him understand why parents grew to hate "Let It Go."
MOVIES
Popculture

Matthew McConaughey Movie Unexpectedly Leaves HBO Max

Not long after it was booted from Netflix, the Matthew McConaughey movie The Lincoln Lawyer also made a sudden exit from HBO Max. The McConaughey-led flick left Netflix at the start of December, with the legal drama remaining available on the WarnerMedia streaming service. Despite it not appearing in the initial list of titles set to depart the service in January, The Lincoln Lawyer is gone. It was removed at the end of the month, briefly appearing on the "Last Chance" tab before departing.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Martin Reunion Special, All American Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another classic sitcom is getting the reunion treatment: BET+ will host a Martin 30th anniversary special with stars Martin Lawrence (aka Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), plus surprise guest appearances. (Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, passed away in 2016.) The program, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will feature “interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances, and behind the scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation.” The special is slated to debut later this year. Martin aired...
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lacey Chabert Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Lacey Chabert is expanding her relationship with parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Chabert has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media, under which she will headline and executive produce movies and develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms over the next two years. “Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “In addition to shining...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Remembers ‘Having the Best of Times’ With Late Mom

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg shared a sweet and heartbreaking post of his late mother Alma Wahlberg earlier today. Alma, who raised Donnie along with actor Mark Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg, sadly passed away last April. Since then, the “Blue Bloods” star has posted tributes to his mother here and there on social media. Today, Donnie Wahlberg chose to share a clip from the family’s A&E show, “Wahlburgers.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Is Now HBO’s Second-Most Watched Show Behind Only ‘Game of Thrones’

Click here to read the full article. Bend the knee: “Euphoria” is now HBO’s second-most watched show since 2004 behind only “Game of Thrones,” per the pay TV channel. The Zendaya-led drama hit yet another series high with its Season 2 finale episode Sunday, drawing 6.6 million viewers. According to HBO, “Euphoria” Season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers, the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the past 18 years, other than “Game of Thrones.” To date, the Season 2 premiere’s viewership is approaching 19 million viewers in the U.S. “Euphoria” was once again the top...
TV SERIES

