Michael Douglas to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Series From ‘John Adams’ Creator

The Apple TV+ series Severance, which premieres on February 18, tackles a whole new kind of work-life balance. The show created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife Mcardle follows the character of Mark, played by Adam Scott, who recently underwent the controversial procedure known as "severance" in order to take a job at the mysterious Lumon Industries. Clocking in for the day effectively activates the implant in his brain that flips the switch to his work memories, meaning he forgets everything that happens to him outside the walls of the company (which is referred to as his "outie" side). When he's not working and living his life, he doesn't remember anything about Lumon either — or any of his quirky coworkers, like the goals-driven Dylan (Zach Cherry) or the by-the-company-handbook Irving (John Turturro). The arrival of a disruptive new employee in Helly (Britt Lower), however, could do more than just threaten the status quo; it could upend the authority inside Lumon as it exists, led by company devotee Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) and her loyal right hand Milchick (Tramell Tillman).

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO