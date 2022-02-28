Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (2022)- Intel 12th gen, vapor chamber & 165 Hz screen

Work hard and play harder when you have the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet. Boasting a 10.61″, 2K, IPS, LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness, it’s perfect for enjoying entertaining content. In fact, it streams content at up to 1,080p, making it great for watching Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Dolby Atmos audio perfectly complements this cinematic quality. Moreover, this Lenovo 2022 tablet remains powerful and reliable with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also runs on Android 12 OS. Designed with Reading Mode settings, you can easily immerse yourself in content. All the while, with TÜV-certified low blue light, this Android tablet protects your eyes. Finally, it works well alongside the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and Lenovo Instant Memo for notetaking and doodling.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO