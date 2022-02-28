ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (2022)- Intel 12th gen, vapor chamber & 165 Hz screen

By Andrei Girbea
ultrabookreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last years, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme series included some of the best professional multi-purpose laptops on the market, and we’ve covered all generations in our articles and reviews. As of early-2022, Lenovo has updated the X1 Extreme to the latest 5th gen iteration. This is not...

www.ultrabookreview.com

pocketnow.com

Acer Swift 3 & Swift 5 announced with the new 12th-Gen Intel Core Alder Lake chips

Soon after Intel unveiled the new P-series and U-series 12th Gen Alder Lake chipsets for ultrabooks, Acer unveiled their new Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops. In addition to using the new 12th Gen Intel chipsets, the laptops come with a number of other upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the new Acer laptops:
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel launches 12th-gen Alder Lake P-series and U-series CPUs for thin laptops

Why it matters: Intel’s Alder Lake bombing run continues with the launch of 12th generation P-series and U-series CPUs. Like their more powerful siblings, they combine performance and efficiency cores managed by Intel’s Thread Director technology. Intel Xe integrated graphics, support for PCIe 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4, and more round out the list of features.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

New Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors

Intel has this week announced its new Intel 12th Gen Core “Alder Lake” mobile processors and new third-generation Evo laptop designs. Different to the rest of the Intel 12th Gen family, the new mobile processors are based on Intel’s performance hybrid architecture featuring a combination of Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores). The new range consists of 20 new mobile processors will power the next generation of thin-and-light laptops says Intel.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Intel NUC Extreme 12th Gen Dragon Canyon compact PC specs leaked

Before any official announcement from Intel, specifications of its new 12th Generation NUC Extreme 2022 or Dragon Canyon compact desktop computers has been leaked. The screenshot below provides an insight into what you can expect from the hardware. If the NUC leaked specifications are correct you can expect to see to main systems released by Intel in the form of barebones SKU’s, the NUC12EDBi9 and NUC12EDBi7. Equipped with a 65 W Core i9-12900 and a Core i7-12700 CPU respectively supported by a pair of DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, rather than DDR5.
COMPUTERS
geardiary

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Computer Platform Will First Appear in the New Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1

Qualcomm announced their new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 computer platform at the Snapdragon Summit in December. PCs with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 computer platform promise to be always on and always connected, so their users can work anywhere without sacrificing productivity, connectivity, collaboration, or security. The first computer to employ this new technology is Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X13s Gen 1!
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with Intel 12th Gen chips

Samsung today announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series that come with several work-from-anywhere benefits. The new thin and light Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with Intel 12th Gen Evo chipsets, Windows 11, and a fingerprint sensor. The new device also features an impressive up to 21 hours of battery life.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Acer Swift 5 & Swift 3 2022 features 12th Gen Intel Core processors & all-day battery life

Work more efficiently and for longer with the Acer Swift 5 & Swift 3 2022. These upgraded laptops feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors, stunning 14-inch touchscreen displays, and a 10-hour battery life. The Acer Swift 5 2022 is perfect for working on the go and looking sharp while doing so. With a 14.95 mm thickness, 16 GB memory, and up to 2 TB storage, this laptop is great for all-day working. It also boasts Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader for convenient and secure logins. Additionally, its FHD MIPI webcam utilizes Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for high-quality video feedback in low-light conditions. Meanwhile, AI Noise Reduction promotes crystal-clear communication. Finally, the new-and-improved Acer Swift 3 is also equipped with Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan cooling system. This provides a 65.8% improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan alone.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet is great for binge-watching shows & studying

Work hard and play harder when you have the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet. Boasting a 10.61″, 2K, IPS, LCD display with up to 400 nits of brightness, it’s perfect for enjoying entertaining content. In fact, it streams content at up to 1,080p, making it great for watching Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Dolby Atmos audio perfectly complements this cinematic quality. Moreover, this Lenovo 2022 tablet remains powerful and reliable with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also runs on Android 12 OS. Designed with Reading Mode settings, you can easily immerse yourself in content. All the while, with TÜV-certified low blue light, this Android tablet protects your eyes. Finally, it works well alongside the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and Lenovo Instant Memo for notetaking and doodling.
TECHNOLOGY

