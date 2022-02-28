ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tears For Fears Keep Coming Close to Breaking Up

By Martin Kielty
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Tears for Fears duo Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith reflected on the fact that they still come close to breaking up, saying it was part of the “marriage” that made their music work. They just released their seventh studio album The Tipping Point, which arrived 18 years...

American Songwriter

Review: Tears For Fears Back in Action on ‘The Tipping Point’

Longtime Tears For Fears fans heaved a collective sigh of relief in 2004. That’s when the twosome reconvened after some disappointing solo releases (that still carried the TFF imprint) from Roland Orzabal after his musical partner Curt Smith split in 1993 to release a few of his own unsuccessful sets. Money has a funny way of repairing dysfunctional relationships.
musictimes.com

Tears for Fears New Album Out After 17 Years: 'The Tipping Point' Tour Coming Soon?

After almost two decades of hiatus, the guys who brought "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" are back, but now with a brand-new album. Formed in 1981, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith built the English Rock band Tears for Fears was one of the many iconic music acts that aided the MTV-driven "British invasion" in the United States in the 80s.
loudersound.com

Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point: "elegant pop prog"

When they rose to fame in the early 1980s on the back of hit singles Mad World and Change, Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith seemed like many other post-punk duos with an eye on the big time. But there was a complexity and intelligence not far beneath the surface that set the Genesis and King Crimson-loving pair apart from their peers – their 1983 debut The Hurting was a concept album of sorts, while 1985’s Songs From The Big Chair is Exhibit A for smuggling prog into the pop charts (check out Broken for proof).
Click10.com

New this week: 'Law & Order,' Madea and Tears for Fears

This combination of photos shows promotional art for "Law & Order," a series premiering Feb. 24 on NBC, left, "Vikings: Valhalla," premiering Feb. 25 on Netflix, and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, premiering Feb. 27 on Showtime. (NBC/Netflix/Showtime via AP)
