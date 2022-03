With the new staff led by head coach Billy Napier starting up spring ball in a little more than a week the Florida Gators currently have a ton of questions at every position on the football field. That might be especially true on the defensive side of the ball this spring as there were no players that transferred from Napier’s former school Louisiana-Lafayette and would be very familiar with the new system. With that in mind we came up with 10 players on the Gator defense that we think could be in for a big spring to propel them into the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO