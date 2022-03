Federal courts have ordered the city of Katy to redistrict Ward A and Ward B to align with the “one person, one vote” doctrine, due to data from the 2020 census. Ward A represents the southern portion of Katy, and Ward B encompasses the northern side. To be in compliance with the “one person, one vote” rule, the total population of each ward must be within a 10% overall deviation, according to Attorney Gunnar Seaquist of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP law firm, who is assisting the City Council in these redistricting efforts and gave a presentation at the Katy City Council meeting on Feb. 28.

