Freddie Gibbs has said that he doesn’t think Joe Rogan is a racist despite the podcaster using the N-word dozens of times in previous episodes. The rapper appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday (March 1) and made it clear that, while white people shouldn’t use the word and Rogan was wrong to have done so, he doesn’t believe that the broadcaster is in fact racist.

