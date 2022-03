The South Dakota House on Tuesday rejected a Republican-sponsored resolution to criticize Gov. Kristi Noem for allegedly interfering in a state agency to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.Democrats and a group of Republicans who have sparred with the GOP governor joined to support the resolution, which would have had no force of law. It was rejected on a 29-38 vote in the GOP-controlled House.The resolution, brought by Republican Rep. John Mills, aimed to call Noem's conduct “unacceptable” and “detrimental” to the morale of state employees for an episode that was first reported by The...

