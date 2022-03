While it is a common tool in many DIY projects, some people still ask what is a reciprocating saw and what is a reciprocating saw used for? The first question is relatively easy to answer. A reciprocating saw is a power tool that rapidly moves a saw blade (or any other applicable attachment) back and forth, replacing the sawing motion that a DIYer would make with a manual saw. However, answering the question, “What does a reciprocating saw do?” is complex because there are many reciprocating saw uses.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO