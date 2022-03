Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Feb. 4, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse with great fanfare. The two leaders inked a flurry of trade and energy deals, lunched together, and posed for photos before their nations’ flags. In the evening, Xi feted the Russian leader as his guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. A sweeping joint statement issued at the end of the summit proclaimed that the friendship between Russia and China “has no limits.”

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO