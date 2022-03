The Goodman Theatre’s remounting of Mary Zimmerman’s landmark and career-launching work The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci is as wondrous as it was in 1993. Highly visual and incorporating a visceral movement vocabulary, it is a work that speaks to the senses and the intellect. However, if you think you are going to the Goodman’s Owen Theatre to see a “play” with a plot and a conflict, you may be confused. Let go of all expectations of linear narrative, release definitions and genres, and you will be delighted and amazed. This 90 minutes without intermission literally brings the voluminous notebooks of this genius to life and it is an experience like no other.

