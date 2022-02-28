Some Berkshire Motorists are Putting Kids at Risk By Ignoring This Law

Hopefully, you're already registered to vote because the deadline was January 31st. The Texas Primary happens one week from tomorrow on Tuesday, March 1st. Polls will be open from 7 am till 7 pm. The deadline for mail-in ballots has already passed. Several seats are up for grabs in Midland County, including Midland County Judge, several County Commissioner seats, District Judge, and County Treasurer. In Ector County, The County Executive Head Judge seat is open, as well as Ector County Clerk, County Legislature Precinct 2 and 4, County District Clerk, County Treasurer, County Court Judge Courts 1 &2 2, and Justice Of The Peace for Precinct 1, 2, 3 and 4. This is the first election since the "Election Integrity Law" was passed so it'll be interesting to see how everything turns out, and who represents each party in the election in November.

