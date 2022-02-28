ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker City, OR

Letter to the Editor for March 1, 2022

Baker City Herald
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: This is the letter the writer sent to President Joe Biden. Well, you and your boss, Obama have really got us in a mess and now, one outcome has hit the Ukraine. What feckless move will you make next? We all know you for what you are. What is...

www.bakercityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy